IronPigs Bats Held in Check in Loss to RailRiders

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-72, 31-33) couldn't get the wheels of their offense in motion, suffering a 3-1 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (81-59, 38-28), on Thursday night at PNC Field.

Despite struggling offensively on the night, the 'Pigs were the first team to crack the scoreboard in the third inning. Matt Kroon began the inning by legging out an infield single and then stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. An Otto Kemp groundout allowed him to score the game's first run.

The RailRiders got all the offense they needed in the fourth. Ben Rice walked to start the inning before Oswald Peraza was hit by a pitch. T.J. Rumfield then smashed a three-run homer, his 13th of the season, to make it 3-1.

The 'Pigs had chances late, but a groundball double play wiped away a first and second chance in the seventh before the 'Pigs stranded the tying run on base in the ninth. On the night, the 'Pigs were 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Will Warren (6-5) earned the win for Scranton, allowing just one run on three hits and two walks, striking out nine over five innings.

Robinson Pina (1-4) took his third straight defeat, allowing three runs in five innings on three hits and two walks, striking out six.

Ron Marinaccio (S, 7) converted the save for a second straight night for the RailRiders, pitching a scoreless ninth as he worked around a hit and hit batter, recording one strikeout.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Friday, September 13th at 6:35 p.m. Tyler Phillips (7-5, 5.37) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while Scranton rolls with Tom Pannone (5-1, 1.99)

