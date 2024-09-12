Syracuse Continues to Struggle in 8-1 Loss on Thursday Night at Worcester

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets have run into a buzzsaw so far this week at Polar Park, dropping the first three games of their last road trip of the year to the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox. The Mets lost 8-1 on Thursday night and have lost the first three games of the series by a combined score of 23-5.

Worcester (74-67, 40-26) picked up right where they left off on Thursday night, playing a run in the first and four more runs in the third to break out to a 5-0 lead after three innings of play. In the first, an RBI single from Vaughn Grissom plated Roman Anthony to make it a 1-0 game. Grissom had homered twice in Wednesday night's win.

In the third, eight men came to the plate in the four-run flurry for the WooSox, with three of those four runs coming via two-out hits. A two-run triple from Tyler Heineman plus a two-out RBI single from Dalton Guthrie bruised Syracuse (72-68, 26-40) in the third and ballooned the lead to 5-0 for the home team.

The WooSox didn't stop there, adding a run in the fourth and two runs in the fifth to get eight runs across home plate in the first five innings of the game.

On the other side, the Mets were befuddled by the starting pitcher for the Worcester Red Sox. Hunter Dobbins allowed just one run in six strong innings, walking one batter while striking out five. JT Schwartz slugged a solo home run off of Dobbins in the fifth, but that would be all the Mets would get off the talented starter from Texas for the WooSox.

From there, the bullpen for the Red Sox got the game to the finish line. Jose Adames worked a scoreless seventh inning, Wyatt Olds tossed a clean eighth, and Chase Shugart finished the game with a scoreless ninth.

While the Worcester offense has grabbed many of the headlines, their bullpen deserves equal praise. Red Sox relievers ahve allowed just one earned run in eight innings to begin the week on two hits with one walk and eight strikeouts.

The Syracuse Mets are in the midst of their last road trip of the season, playing at the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, the Worcester Red Sox. The series continues on Friday at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Dom Hamel is scheduled to start for the Mets against right-hander Brad Keller for the WooSox.

