Homestand Highlights: September 17-22

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







The Red Wings will take on the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) for the final homestand of the 2024 season

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

PRIDE NIGHT: Join us for our 2024 Pride Night. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Red Wings Pride jersey courtesy of RG&E and stay after the game for Fireworks courtesy of Ellenwood Electric and Nissan.

HALF-PRICED TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are half-priced, courtesy of M&T Bank

DIAMOND PRO AUTOGRAPH BOOTH: Before every game, a current Red Wings player will be signing autographs courtesy of Diamond Pro Baseball (5:20 pm-5:40 pm)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18 (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

$5 TICKETS: All 100 & 200-level tickets are $5

REPLICA JERSEY GIVEAWAY: The first 500 fans in attendance will receive a replica early 1980s Red Wings baby blue jersey courtesy of RE/MAX

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Stay after the game for fireworks courtesy of Toyota

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19 (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

ROCHESTER PLATES T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans will receive a Rochester Plates t-shirt courtesy of Town & Country Pest Solutions

HAPPY HOUR: Join us for $2 Bud and Bud Light's courtesy of Budweiser

COLLEGE DAY: Purchase a special college day ticket in the 200-level for $16 and receive $5 back in Diamond Dollars when you show your college ID, courtesy of St. John Fisher University

THURSDAY NIGHTS ARE FOR THE PLATES: Join us as the Rochester Red Wings transform into the Rochester Plates

LOU GRAMM COMMUNITY CELEBRATION: Celebrate Lou Gramm and Foreigner's Oct. 19 induction in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Lou will sign autographs from 5-5:30 pm, with a limit of one item per person, Official Lou merch will be available for purchase...Lou will talk about his career and the Hall of Fame in a pregame interview, throw out the first pitch, and sing the National Anthem.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20 (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

DEAF CULTURE NIGHT: Join us for our 5th annual Deaf Culture Night with support from Interpreteck, Rochester School for the Deaf and RIT/NTID presented by Verizon

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us for fireworks after the game presented by Upstate Honda Dealers

2025 MAGNET SCHEDULE: The first 2,500 fans will receive a 2025 magnet schedule courtesy of Monroe Extinguisher

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND: We will have raffles and in-game giveaways to celebrate the end of the 2024 season and the Best Fans in Baseball!

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21 (GATES-5:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-6:05 PM)

JOSH WHETZEL BOBBLEHEAD GIVEAWAY: The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a talking Josh Whetzel Bobblehead courtesy of Nissan

POST-GAME FIREWORKS: Join us after the game for the last fireworks show of the year courtesy of ESL Federal Credit Union

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND: We will have raffles and in-game giveaways to celebrate the end of the 2024 season and the Best Fans in Baseball!

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 (GATES-12:00 PM, FIRST PITCH-1:05 PM)

FINAL GAME OF THE SEASON

FAN APPRECIATION WEEKEND: We will have raffles and in-game giveaways to celebrate the end of the 2024 season and the Best Fans in Baseball!

KIDS RUN THE BASES: After the game run the bases with Spikes and Mittsy presented by Wegmans

KNOT HOLE KIDS CLUB: Kids Club members get tickets to Sunday home games and special experiences at the game. Parents get a discount too courtesy of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. For more information on the Knot Hole Kids Club click here

