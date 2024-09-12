Chasers Drop Second Straight with 9-2 Loss to Toledo

September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)

PAPILLION, NEB. - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped a second straight game against the Toledo Mud Hens with a 9-2 loss on Wednesday at Werner Park.

Toledo got on the board first for the second straight game as back-to-back home runs, a three-run shot and a solo shot, gave the Mud Hens a 4-0 lead off of starting pitcher Tyson Guerrero, and Toledo led the rest of the way.

The Chasers answered back in the bottom of the second as Ryan Fitzgerald was hit by a pitch to set up Nelson Velázquez to hit a two-run home run and cut the deficit to two runs, 4-2.

The Mud Hens increased their lead to five runs for a 7-2 lead in the fourth inning, as Guerrero allowed another solo home run and a single with two runners in scoring position in the top of the fourth inning to end his day.

Guerrero only worked 3.1 innings and struck out two before he was replaced by Andrew Hoffmann with one out in the frame and runners on first and second base. After Hoffmann loaded the bases with a walk, another run scored for Toledo on a sacrifice fly, but Hoffmann stranded two on, including one of two inherited runners as the score say at 7-2 into the bottom of the fourth.

After pitching a 1-2-3 fifth inning, Hoffmann was replaced by Angel Zerpa for the sixth, having pitched 1.2 scoreless innings of relief. Zerpa faced the minimum over 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing a hit with a runner picked off and two strikeouts.

Jonathan Bowlan allowed a run on a pair of hits in the eighth, as did Steven Cruz in the ninth as the Mud Hens took a 9-2 lead that held to be final.

Omaha only managed two hits over the final seven innings, singles in the fifth from Cam Devanney and Tyler Gentry. In the game, Omaha drew five walks, including four in the first four innings. Over the last four innings, the Chasers managed just one baserunner, when Fitzgerald was hit by another pitch in the bottom of the ninth.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series against the Mud Hens Thursday September 12 as first pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. CT. and left-hander Noah Cameron starts for Omaha.

