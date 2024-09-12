Uno Mas Luces de Buffalo Take Take the Field Wednesday vs. RailRiders

There is only one homestand left in the Bisons season, but that's plenty of time for one final fiesta! The Bisons have announced that they will take the field one more time as "Luces de Buffalo" on Wednesday, September 18 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at Sahlen Field (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5:00 p.m.). Along with the team wearing the Luces de Buffalo caps and jerseys, the team will have in-game food specials in the concession stands and at the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant as well as great music and scoreboard tributes all game long.

Luces de Buffalo (Lights of Buffalo) is the Bisons COPA de la Diversion alternate identity, celebrating the Hispanic culture and history of the team as well as in our great City. Wednesday will mark the third time this year the team has played as Luces de Buffalo. Along with special pregame and in-game tributes and great music, the team will have Churros and Empanada specials in the concession stands (while supplies last) and special food offerings in the Consumer's Pub at the Park all-you-can-eat buffet (reservations: (716) 846-2100)).

Wednesday's Luces de Buffalo game is one of the team's final six home games of the season as Buffalo hosts the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees for their final homestand of 2024. The homestand also includes the annual tradition of Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, September 20 (6:05 p.m.) with giveaways every half inning and postgame fireworks as well as Saturday, September 21st's all new event, 'Too Early for Halloween,' with in-game trick or treating as well as other in-game activities.

