Rogers Strong Start Leads Tides To Victory
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Norfolk Tides News Release
DURHAM, NC - The Norfolk Tides (63-78, 27-39) defeated the Durham Bulls (70-71, 34-32), 2-1, on Thursday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win snapped a three-game losing streak and brings the season series record against the Bulls at 8-10.
In a game where neither team scored until the seventh inning, Trevor Rogers led the way on the mound. He went 6.0 innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven. It was his third straight quality start with Norfolk.
Rogers would exit as the pitcher of record thanks to a two-run double by Hudson Haskin in the seventh. Jacob Webb made his third MLB rehab appearance and tossed a scoreless seventh inning with a strikeout to hold the Bulls.
Durham would score their lone home run in the eighth on a leadoff solo home run by Curtis Mead, his 13th of the season. But Levi Stoudt came in to close the game for his first career save in a 2-1 Tides win.
