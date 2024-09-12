Rodriguez Walks It off for the Clip Show
September 12, 2024 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
In walk-off fashion, the Columbus Clippers defeated the St. Paul Saints 7-6 Wednesday night at Huntington Park, improving their League-best record to 41-23 in the second half of the season. The Clippers currently lead the 20-team International League with a magic number of 8 over the second-place Worcester Red Sox (-2.5 games).
After rallying to tie the game at 6-6 in the 8th inning thanks to a Micah Pries homer, his 8th of the season, the Clippers electrified the crowd in the bottom of the 9th. With two outs, Jonathan Rodriguez hit a walk-off solo home run to right field, sparking a wild celebration.
Reliever Tanner Burns (5-2) secured the win, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings, allowing no hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
Just four home games remain as the Clippers fight to make the playoffs. The series against St. Paul continues on "Thirsty Thursday". First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 PM. Tickets are available at ClippersBaseball.com.
