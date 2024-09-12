Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 17th to Sunday, September 22nd

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets wrap up the 2024 season at home with a six-game series at NBT Bank Stadium against the Charlotte Knights (Triple-A Chicago White Sox) from Tuesday, September 17th to Sunday, September 22nd. The homestand features Irish Night, Italian Night, Fan Appreciation Day, three jersey giveaways, and two nights of fireworks.

Tuesday, September 17th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Join the Syracuse Mets for Taco Tuesday at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by The Score 1260. Fans can enjoy three tacos for just $13 (chicken, beef or vegetarian options available). Tacos can be purchased from the taco carts on the first and third base sides.

Wednesday, September 18th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - Wednesday home games this season are We Care Wednesdays, presented by Excellus BlueCross BlueShield. We Care Wednesdays provide local 501(c)(3) organizations the opportunity of a game day experience at no cost to them to help gain awareness and raise money for their worthwhile organizations. This week's nonprofits are: the Boys and Girls Clubs of Syracuse, Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, Skaneateles Early Childhood Center, and Syracuse University Office of Veterans and Military Affairs. Fans can go to those organizations websites or use this link to buy tickets with $5 from each ticket sold through the link going back to individual nonprofits. We Care Wednesday | Mets (milb.com)

Thursday, September 19th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Dollar Thursday is Irish Heritage Night with an Irish jersey giveaway. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a special Irish jersey giveaway, courtesy of Cusecars.com.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Irish jersey. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

Dollar Thursday is still the greatest invention in the history of baseball. Fans can enjoy $1 Coca-Cola fountain drinks, $1 souvenir in the Team Store, $2 Hofmann hot dogs and coneys (4 per transaction), & $3 16 oz. select cans and drafts of Labatt, Coors, Budweiser, Saranac, & 1911 hard ciders. All Dollar Thursdays are also presented by 95X.

Friday, September 20th (6:35 p.m. game, 5:30 p.m. gates) - This week's Craft Beer and Fireworks Friday is also Youth Soccer Night, featuring a youth soccer jersey giveaway. The first 1,000 fans 12 and under will receive a youth soccer jersey. The Syracuse Mets are featuring CNY soccer players at NBT Bank Stadium. Youth soccer players, coaches, and teams can contact Mike Giruzzi at mgiruzzi@syracusemets.com or 315-474-7833 x103 to get youth soccer player tickets that include a youth soccer jersey.

Friday is also a makeup of Faith and Family Night. Fans can enjoy pregame music and postgame testimony and fireworks presented by Mission Syracuse and media co-sponsor 93Q.

And since it's Friday, fans 21 and older can purchase a special Craft Beer Ticket package. For only $30, fans get an Outfield Box ticket to the game and (2) vouchers for 16 oz. craft beers at the Amazin' Beer Garden at NBT Bank Stadium ($35 for a Dugout Box ticket). Old Klaverack Brewing and Liquid State Brewing Company are the featured Taste NY tap takeover brewers. Tickets must be purchased at syracusemets.com or at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at the Stadium.

Saturday, September 21st (6:35 p.m., gates open 5:30 p.m.) - On this Super Saturday, the Syracuse Mets are celebrating Italian Heritage Night at NBT Bank Stadium, presented by Upstate Nappi Wellness Institute. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive an Italian jersey.

Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available that include a ticket to the game and a guaranteed Italian jersey. Only 300 Amazin' Giveaway Packs are available, and they can be purchased at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/tickets/amazin-giveaway-pack.

It's also our seventh annual Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day. The Syracuse Mets will introduce a new member into the Fan Wall of Fame in a pregame ceremony. After the game, fans can enjoy the last postgame fireworks extravaganza of the season, presented by Upstate Nappi Wellness Institute.

The Syracuse Mets are also hosting a Shoe Drive. Fans can donate a pair of shoes to Ralph Rotella's shoe drive to benefit the Rescue Mission and receive $5 off a ticket to the game or a bobblehead.

Sunday, September 22nd (1:05 p.m., gates open 12:00 p.m.) - The 2024 season concludes with a Friendly Honda Kids Eat Free Family Sunday and a continuation of Frederick J. Karle Fan Appreciation Day. Kids 12 & under will receive vouchers upon entry for a free kids Hofmann hot dog, a kids popcorn, a 12 oz. Coca-Cola fountain drink & a kids ice cream.

In addition, 27 lucky fans will win fantastic prizes throughout the game (three per inning). To participate in nine innings of winning, fans can enter to win at the Guest Services Desk (behind section 210) upon arriving at the ballpark. Food specials will also be offered at NBT Bank Stadium concession stands.

Plus, fans 21 and older can enjoy one more Boozy Brunch at the ballpark. For $65, fans get a ticket to the game, parking, a 90-minute all-you-can-eat brunch that features a sumptuous menu (Possible items include: French Toast, Belgian Waffles, Frittata's, Fresh Fruit, Salads, Fried Chicken, Sliders), bagels, muffins, bacon, sausage, desserts, soda, water, and bottomless Bloody Mary's and Mimosas. A full cash bar is also available. Fans can buy Boozy Brunch tickets at https://www.milb.com/syracuse/events/brunch.

After the game, kids can run the bases just like their favorite players, presented by West Herr Chevrolet of East Syracuse.

Tickets for this final Syracuse Mets homestand are on sale at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium during regular hours (M-F, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), over the phone (315-474-7833) or at syracusemets.com.

