WooSox Shutout by Mets on Friday Night, 11-0

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Brad Keller tossed six strong innings but the bullpen faltered in the seventh--allowing a club record 10 runs in the frame--as the Worcester Red Sox (40-27)/(75-67) lost 11-0 to the Syracuse Mets (27-40)/(73/68) in the fifth game of their seven-game set on Friday night at Polar Park.

On the first pitch of the game, Yolmer Sanchez started the scoring for Syracuse by turning on a 94 mph fastball from Brad Keller and smoking it just over the Worcester Wall for a leadoff home run. Keller would retire the next three batters to end the inning, but the Mets had an early 1-0 lead.

In their half of the first inning, Vaughn Grissom and Kyle Teel laced back-to-back two-out singles to put runners on first and third for Jamie Westbrook. Up in the count 2-1, the WooSox third baseman would fly out to center to end the inning.

Worcester had another chance to tie the game in the third after Roman Anthony drew a one-out walk and advanced into scoring position on Mickey Gasper's swinging bunt in front of the plate. Already with a hit in the game, Grissom stepped up to bat as the WooSox' most prolific run producer--driving in 22 runs in 15 games dating back to August 25. The 23-year-old came through and lined a 3-2 pitch into right for a base hit, but Anthony was cut down at the plate by José Azocar to end the inning. At the end of three, the Mets maintained a narrow one-run advantage.

Keller settled down after the leadoff home run to fire six innings of one-run ball. The Georgia native retired 10 straight batters at one point and kept the WooSox within striking distance. Keller would end his night with a line of 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K.

Brendan Cellucci was first out of the bullpen for Worcester, making his second appearance with the club since being transferred from Double-A Portland on September 6. The left-hander faced only four batters--hitting one with a pitch and walking three others--before being relieved by Jacob Webb with the bases loaded and nobody out.

On Webb's first pitch, Wyatt Young grounded a base hit to right to plate the Mets' third run of the game. Sanchez followed with a bases-clearing triple to break the game wide open. Syracuse would add four more runs against Webb, before Yohan Ramirez entered to stop the bleeding. The righty walked one more run in but recorded the final two outs to bring the inning finally to a close.

The Mets' 10-run seventh was the most runs the WooSox have surrendered in a single inning since their inaugural 2021 season. Heading into the bottom of the seventh, the WooSox trailed 11-0.

Over the final three innings, Worcester drew four walks but couldn't push any runs across. Losing by a final score of 11-0, Keller (L, 4-3) was handed the loss while Dom Hamel (W, 4-9) picked up the win for Syracuse.

The 11-run loss was the WooSox' largest defeat since May 18 of this season when they fell to the Columbus Clippers at Polar Park by a score of 16-4.

The WooSox and Mets will continue their seven-game series at 4:05 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at Pola Park. Justin Hagenman (4-6, 5.18) is scheduled to start for Worcester opposite Jonathan Pintaro for Syracuse, who will be making his Triple-A debut. The game will be broadcasted live on NESN+ and radio coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

