Trick Or Treat? Bisons Host 'Too Early for Halloween?' Game on September 21

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Is hosting a Halloween game on September 21st a trick or a treat? We're going to find out as the Bisons will hold a ' Too Early for Halloween Game' on Saturday, September 21 as the Herd plays Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at 1:05 p.m., presented by Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence. Along with in-game Trick or Treating and special prizes for the best kids costumes, the first 100 kids through the Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. will receive a free mini pumpkin fresh from Kelkenberg Farm that they can paint their favorite Halloween designs on (Gates open at 12:00 p.m.).

While we are hanging onto Summer for one more homestand, we know that fall is just around the corner. So join us for a spooky good time for our final Saturday home game of the season. When gates open at 12:00 p.m., the first 100 kids can pick up their pumpkin and then head to the club level where paints will be set up for kids to apply their own Halloween style (pumpkins can be picked upon exiting.). We'll then hold multiple Trick or Treat sessions in the concourse with the Bisons staff members during the game so kids can get a jump start on their candy piles for the season (sessions separated by age). Be sure the kids put on their best and most creative costumes as well, as we'll have prizes to be awarded to our favorites.

Saturday's game is just one of the team's final six home games of the season as Buffalo hosts the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees for their final homestand of 2024. The homestand also includes the annual tradition of Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, September 20 (6:05 p.m.) with giveaways every half inning and postgame fireworks.

