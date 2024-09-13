Offensive Woes Continue in 3-1 Loss to Buffalo
September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. - Bryce Elder opened with 5.0 scoreless innings, but the Gwinnett Stripers (34-33) did not score until the ninth inning in a frustrating 3-1 loss to the Buffalo Bisons (29-37) on Friday night at Coolray Field.
Decisive Plays: Buffalo broke through in the sixth inning on an RBI single by Josh Kasevich. The lead was extended to 3-0 off an RBI double by Steward Berroa and an RBI single from Bo Bichette. The Stripers got their only run of the night on an RBI sacrifice fly by J.P. Martinez.
Key Contributors: Elder (L, 6.1 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO) turned in his 22nd career quality start as a Striper. Offensively, only Martinez contributed an RBI. For Buffalo, Kasevich (3-for-4, RBI) and Berroa (2-for-5, 2B, RBI) carried the load on offense while James Kaprielian (5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 6 SO) collected his third win of the season.
Noteworthy: Elder suffered his fifth loss of the season but will finish as Gwinnett's first 10-game winner since Kyle Wright in 2021 (10-5, 3.02 ERA in 24 starts). The Stripers stole two bases in the game to push their season total to 200, marking the first time a Gwinnett team has reached 200 stolen bases in a season.
Next Game (Saturday, September 14): Gwinnett vs. Buffalo, 6:05 p.m. ET at Coolray Field. Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. ET on MyCountry993.com and Bally Live. 6:00 p.m. ET on Peachtree Sports Network. AJ Smith-Shawver (2-6, 4.92 ERA) will start for the Stripers opposed by LHP Trenton Wallace (0-2, 6.17 ERA) for Buffalo. The game will feature a Hispanic Flags T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,750 fans at Coolray Field.
