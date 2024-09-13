Redbirds Fight Back Late, Get Walked off at Sounds

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Redbirds continued a six-game road trip with a 5-4 walk-off loss the Nashville Sounds (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers) on Friday night at First Horizon Park.

Memphis scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning on Friday night to tie the game. Third baseman Nick Dunn, who went 2-for-5 in the game, doubled home a run in the frame. One batter later, a wild pitch tied the game for Memphis. Left fielder Mike Antico also went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI in the loss.

Starting pitcher Quinn Mathews allowed four runs on one hit, walked five and struck out four in his third Triple-A start. The left-handed pitcher tossed 66 pitches in 2.2 innings pitched. Kyle Leahy (0-4) allowed one run on three hits after 4.1 combined innings of scoreless relief from Andre Granillo, Victor Santos and Ryan Shreve.

The Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park to begin a six-game homestand against the Durham Bulls (Triple-A, Tamba Bay Rays) on Tuesday, September 17 with first pitch scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CDT.

