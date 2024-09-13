Basallo Knocks Game-Winner In Extras

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (64-78, 28-39) defeated the Durham Bulls (70-72, 34-33), 3-2, in 10 innings on Friday night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The win was their second straight and brings the season series against the Bulls at 9-10.

Brandon Young led the Tides as the starting pitcher, tossing 5.1 scoreless innings. He allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four batter. He threw 71 pitches, 48 for strikes and exited as the winning pitcher of record.

The Tides knocked the first run of the game in when Samuel Basallo knocked an RBI groundout in the first inning. The Tides would not score again until the fifth when capitalizing on an ERA. Durham starter Jacob Lopez would go 6.0 innings and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, three walks and struck out six.

Norfolk would maintain the lead until Cameron Misner blasted a two-run homer in the eighth inning to tie the game at 2-2. Neither team would score in the ninth inning to force extras.

Basallo would get his third hit of the night in the 10th inning, an RBI single to score the inherited runner. Nolan Hoffman tossed his second scoreless inning through the bottom-half and sealed the 3-2 victory.

