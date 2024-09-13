RailRiders Edge IronPigs, 6-5

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Lehigh Valley IronPigs 6-5 Friday night at PNC Field with a bases-loaded walk-off free pass in the eleventh inning.

Scott Kingery led off the game with a solo homer to left off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Tom Pannone for a 1-0 IronPigs advantage.

The RailRiders jumped ahead in the third. With a runner on, Jahmai Jones drilled a two-run shot to left 409 feet, putting Scranton/Wilkes-Barre up 2-1.

Lehigh Valley regained the lead in the sixth. Jim Haley drove in a pair with a double to left and Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI single, making it 4-2.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pulled within one in the eighth. After Oscar Gonzalez doubled, Jones singled for his third RBI of the game to make it 4-3. The RailRiders worked the bases loaded but an inning-ending double play kept Lehigh Valley ahead.

Down a run in the ninth, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre tied it up to send the game to extras. Taylor Trammell worked a walk to lead off. Cam Eden came in to pinch run and stole second, advancing to third on an errant throw. After Carlos Narvaez walked, Greg Allen pinch-ran and stole second. An RBI base hit from Oscar Gonzalez tied the contest at four.

Allen's ninth-inning steal was the 224th of the season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and set a new modern-era International League stolen base record, surpassing Omaha's tally of 223 in 2023.

After a scoreless tenth, Carlos De La Cruz singled home Jared Thomas in the top of the eleventh to give the IronPigs a 5-4 lead.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won the game in the home half of the frame. JC Escarra singled to lead off. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Oscar Gonzalez knotted the game at five. With two outs, Yankees #16 Prospect Jorbit Vivas singled and Caleb Durbin was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Ben Rice then worked a free pass to plate Escarra and walk off the IronPigs, winning the game 6-5.

Pannone pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs on five hits. Lou Trivino and Oddanier Mosqueda came in for relief out of the bullpen, keeping Lehigh Valley from scoring through their respective frames. Scott Effross (W, 5-1) threw 1.0 innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit. Tyler McKay (L, 3-3) pitched 1.2 innings, surrendering two runs on two hits. IronPigs starter Tyler Phillips tossed 7.0 frames giving up two runs on four hits.

The RailRiders continue their final homestand with the IronPigs on Saturday. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Edgar Barclay will face Lehigh Valley's Seth Johnson. The first pitch is slated for 4:05 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

39-28

82-59

