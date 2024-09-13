September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (63-78) vs. LOUISVILLE BATS (63-77)

Friday, September 13 - 7:08 PM CT - Principal Park - Des Moines, IA

RHP Trey Supak (4-2, 4.63) vs. RHP Chase Petty (Triple-A debut)

TONIGHT'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs and Louisville Bats play the fourth of a six-game series tonight at Principal Park...it marks the final home series of the 2024 season for the I-Cubs...right-hander Trey Supak is scheduled to make his 15th outing (eighth start) for Iowa tonight...Supak went 3-1 with a 3.43 ERA (8 ER in 21.0 IP) in five appearances starts with Double-A Tennessee before being promoted to Iowa...right-hander Chase Petty is slated to make his first Triple-A start tonight...Petty is the No. 8 prospect in the Reds' organization according to MLB.com.

WALK IT OFF : Iowa won a 5-4 decision over the Louisville Bats last night in 11 innings...with no outs in the 11th, Chase Strumpf doubled home Trayce Thompson to give the I-Cubs their ninth walk-off win of the season and first since Aug. 4 vs. St. Paul in which Caleb Knight ended the game with a two-run homer... Matt Shaw tallied the lone multi-hit game for Iowa as he went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run.

HOMER HAPPY : The I-Cubs hit three home runs last night including one from Matt Shaw, Matt Mervis and Reivaj García ...it marked García's first home run at the Triple-A level...Mervis tallied his 52nd career home run with Iowa and his 37th since the beginning of 2023, which is tied for 10th-most in the International League.

THROWING HEAT : Wednesday, Daniel Palencia threw 10 pitches over 100 MPH in 1.0 scoreless inning...he has thrown the second-most pitches over 100 MPH (111) in the minor leagues this year trailing leader Zach Maxwell (130).

EXTRA, EXTRA : Iowa improved to 8-6 in extra-innings this season in their win last night...it marked the fifth time Iowa has played at least 11 innings...the I-Cubs have played more than 11 just once in a 4-3 loss at Omaha in which they played 12 frames.

VS. LOUISVILLE : Iowa and Louisville are matching up in a six-game series for the third time this season...the I-Cubs have gone 9-6 against the Bats including a series win from April 16-21 at Principal Park (4-2) and a series split at Louisville from May 28-June 2.

ALL THE SMALL THINGS : Iowa improved to 28-21 in one-run games this season with their 5-4 win last night...the I-Cubs have played the third-most one-run games in the International League, trailing Jacksonville (Miami) and Louisville (Cincinnati) who have each played 51 such games.

UPHILL : Outfielder Darius Hill went 0-for-2 in last night's win to snap his hit streak at 10 games in which he batted .366 (15-for-41) with six extra-base hits and five multi-hit efforts...it is tied for longest such streak by an I-Cub this season along with Cole Roederer from June 20-July 1 and is tied for Darius' longest streak since he hit in 11 straight from Aug. 11-24, 2022.

STRUMPF ON BASE : Infielder Chase Strumpf entered the game in the 10th inning and extended his on-base streak to 14 games in the 11th with his walk-off double...during the streak, Strumpf is batting .302 (13-for-43) with four extra-base hits...it is tied for ninth-longest active streak in the International League is Strumpf's second-longest of the season following a 16-game run from June 21- July 11.

BRIGHTER DAYS : After recording the longest losing streak of the season from July 23-Aug. 1 (nine games), Iowa has gone 20-16 in their last 36 games dating back to Aug. 2...the I-Cubs last five series have been a split with First Half Champions Omaha (Kansas City) and Columbus (Cleveland) and a win over Toledo (Detroit) and Memphis (St. Louis) and a series loss at St. Paul in which they won two of the six games.

SWING IT : Infielder and Cubs No. 1 prospect (MLB.com) Matt Shaw has three straight multi-hit games and has an extra-base hit in those games...Shaw is batting .271 (26-for-96) with five home runs and 12 RBI in 26 games with Iowa since being promoted from Double-A Tennessee on Aug. 6...Matt ranks among Cubs minor leaguers in hits (T-5th, 113), home runs (T-3rd, 19), runs scored (3rd, 72) RBI (T-7th, 62) and walks (9th, 56).

