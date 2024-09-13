Strong Start for the Hens Ends with 4-2 Loss to Chasers

After a lacking appearance on offense Thursday night, the Toledo Mud Hens looked to get back at the Omaha Storm Chasers. The Hens got off to a strong start, but things cooled off quickly with the Chasers staying right with them. In the end, Toledo would fall 4-2 to Omaha as they were unable to score late in the game.

The Hens got off to a hot start with Ryan Vilade leading off with his thirteenth home run of the season. It would be Toledo's first lead-off home run since Parker Meadows did so on June 23 at St. Paul.

Starter Troy Watson was off to a strong start, holding the Storm Chasers hitless 1.2 innings. He opened the second inning by walking Nick Pratto, which would come back to bite him as Omaha picked up their first hit and run on an Austin Nola RBI single.

Major League rehabber Miachael Lorenzen was off to a strong start of his own as his velocity left batters frozen in the box. The righty found himself with three strikeouts after his one, two, three third inning.

While Lorenzen was expected to be limited in his rehab, he appeared to suffer another injury in the top of the fourth, cutting his night early. In his relief, Anthony Simonelli would take the mound. He quickly escaped the inning as Justice Bigbie hit into a double play to close the frame.

Watson's night would also come to a close following the fourth inning. He finished with four strikeouts and only one hit allowed. Lefty Andrew Vazquez would take over and keep things tied up despite allowing two Chasers to get on base.

After a long going hitting drought for the Hens, Akil Baddoo picked up a base hit to earn the first Toledo hit since the second inning. He made his way to second before Bligh Madris brought him home with an RBI single that dribbled to the outfield.

Now trailing 2-1, Omaha wasted no time in crafting their reply. A fielding error on Eddys Leonard put Nate Eaton on base. The Storm Chasers tied things up as Nelson Vazquez brought in Eaton with an RBI single.

Omaha refused to back down as Chase Lee took over on the mound. A fielding error by Bligh Madris allowed Cam Devanney to get on base. After walking Drew Waters, Lee seemed to find his way after striking out Eaton, but then Vazquez returned to the plate. Vazquez would give his team their first lead of the night with a two-run double, making it 4-2.

In the top of the eighth, Toledo was showing signs of life as they entered scoring position with no outs, but their position would fall apart quickly. Oscar Mercado was caught stealing third on a questionable call that Tim Garland demanded an explanation of. Andrew Navigato then went down swinging before Madris flew out to left field to end the inning.

With Lee at risk of picking up the loss, the Hens handed the ball over to PJ Poulin. Omaha put base runners on the corners thanks to base hits from Nick Loftin and Devanney, but Poulin and the Mud Hens bested them with two strikeouts and a groundout.

It would all come down to the middle of the Toledo lineup. Omaha brought out Evan Sisk for the save opportunity. He did not disappoint the Storm Chasers' crowd as he quickly shut down any hope that the Hens had left.

Omaha's 4-2 victory would give the Storm Chasers the most wins in the team's history.

The Mud Hens and the Storm Chasers have two more games left in their series this weekend. The Hens will be back home on Tuesday for their season-ending series with the Columbus Clippers.

