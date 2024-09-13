Norfolk Edges Past Durham in 10, 3-2
September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
Durham, NC - Samuel Basallo snapped a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning with a single to centerfield to lift the Norfolk Tides past the Durham Bulls 3-2 before 9,168 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.
Trailing 2-0 in the eighth, Kameron Misner clubbed a two-strike, two-out home run to tie the game for the Bulls (34-33).
Norfolk (28-39) took a 1-0 lead in the first on a single by Basallo, driving home Terrin Vavra, who opened the game with a walk from Bulls starter Jacob Lopez.
The Tides moved ahead 2-0 with an unearned run against Lopez in the fifth when Lopez threw away a bunt single by Noelberth Romero, permitting Blake Hunt to score.
Lopez worked six innings, yielding four hits and two runs (one earned), fanning six in receiving a no-decision.
Brandon Young worked 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball for the Tides, yet also received a no-decision.
League-leading hitter Jake Mangum went 0-5, dropping his average to .323.
The fifth game of the series is slated for Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET. Logan Workman (1-0, 5.54) is expected to start against Justin Armbruester (4-10, 7.75).
Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.
#DURHAMBULLS
