Norfolk Edges Past Durham in 10, 3-2

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Durham Bulls News Release







Durham, NC - Samuel Basallo snapped a 2-2 tie in the 10th inning with a single to centerfield to lift the Norfolk Tides past the Durham Bulls 3-2 before 9,168 fans at the DBAP on Friday night.

Trailing 2-0 in the eighth, Kameron Misner clubbed a two-strike, two-out home run to tie the game for the Bulls (34-33).

Norfolk (28-39) took a 1-0 lead in the first on a single by Basallo, driving home Terrin Vavra, who opened the game with a walk from Bulls starter Jacob Lopez.

The Tides moved ahead 2-0 with an unearned run against Lopez in the fifth when Lopez threw away a bunt single by Noelberth Romero, permitting Blake Hunt to score.

Lopez worked six innings, yielding four hits and two runs (one earned), fanning six in receiving a no-decision.

Brandon Young worked 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball for the Tides, yet also received a no-decision.

League-leading hitter Jake Mangum went 0-5, dropping his average to .323.

The fifth game of the series is slated for Saturday night at 6:35 PM ET. Logan Workman (1-0, 5.54) is expected to start against Justin Armbruester (4-10, 7.75).

Tickets for all 2024 Durham Bulls home contests are available and can be purchased online at DurhamBulls.com.

#DURHAMBULLS

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.