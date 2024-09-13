SWB Game Notes - September 13

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (31-33, 65-72) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (38-28, 81-59)

Game 141 | Home Game 73 | PNC Field | Friday, September 13, 2024 | First Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Tyler Phillips (7-5, 5.37) vs LHP Tom Pannone (9-9, 3.53)

ONE MORE!- The RailRiders have reached 200 stolen bases for the first time in franchise history. After swiping two last night they totaled 221, topping last year's 174 total. Brandon Lockridge led in his tenure with 34 while Caleb Durbin has 26 and counting. Twenty-two players have had at least one. This is the tied for the league record set by Omaha last year. They also have the second most in Triple-A behind Tacoma's ridiculous 264.

REMEMBER$ RON- Ron Marinaccio recorded the save in back-to-back games for the RailRiders who rarely use pitchers two days in a row. He now has seven saves in seven attempts. The team has recorded 40 saves in total, led by Anthony Misiewicz's eight. The team's total is first in the International League and forth in all of Minor League Baseball.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .295 batting average in 107 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has rocketed 26 doubles and 13 home runs. He has driven in a team-high 69 runs. He has had a multi-hit contest in 34 of his appearances and has 19 games with multi-RBIs. The 24-year-old has set career highs in most offensive categories. Rumfield is batting .375 in September after hitting his first home run last night since August 1st.

PANNONE ZONE - Tom Pannone has been incredible since joining SWB from Iowa. He has now made nine starts with the RailRiders for a 1.99 ERA in 49.2 innings of work. Including his time with the Cubs system, the lefty is 9-9 with a 3.53 ERA in 140.1 frames. Pannone ranks first in the International League with 28 starts, second in ERA (3.53) and innings (140.1) and fourth in strikeouts (129). In his start last week at Syracuse, the lefty was robbed of pitcher of the week after working seven shutout innings with just four baserunners and six strikeouts.

WHERE ARE THE BATS - After hitting .314 as a team last week, the RailRiders offense has totaled a .162 average this series. They have however won two games thanks to a big swing last night. The RailRiders are 57-15 when they outhit their opponents and 39-15 when their opponents outhit them. The team is 8-5 when they record equal knocks as their opposition.

POST-SEASON POSSIBILITY- The RailRiders sit in fourth as they are four and a half games back of Columbus in the International League. Worcester and Indianapolis are also in front of them. Lehigh Valley is ten games out of the leader as there are 9 games left to play.

WHO CAN GO?- The RailRiders active roster currently contains nine players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are four pitchers, including one starter. The team also features five position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #16 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza, Ben Rice, and Carlos Narvaez also remain on the big league 40-man.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.