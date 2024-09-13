Massive Ten-Run Seventh Inning Spurs Syracuse to 11-0 Win on Friday Night
September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets may have gotten rid of their demons on Friday night. A ten-run scoring bonanza in the top of the seventh powered Syracuse to an 11-0 win over the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate, Boston Red Sox) on a sunny Friday night at Polar Park. The Mets snapped their three-game losing streak to start the final road trip of the year in the process, having lost those first three games this week by a combined score of 23-5.
Early on, it was a good, old-fashioned pitcher's duel. Syracuse (73-68, 27-40) scored on literally the first pitch of the game when Yolmer Sánchez slugged a home run, but that would be all that they would get against Worcester's (75-67, 40-27) starting pitcher. Brad Keller went six innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits in those six sterling innings with one walk and five strikeouts. On the other side, Dom Hamel kept the WooSox hitters at bay, tossing five shutout innings to start the game with four hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Hamel found a way to navigate occasionally choppy waters, stranding four runners on base in his five innings of work.
It remained a 1-0 game into the top of the seventh, and that's when the game went off the rails. Syracuse detonated the contest with 10 runs in the seventh, sending 16 men to the plate in the frame that suddenly made it a 11-0 blowout. The Mets' scoring output in the inning featured a three-run double from Sánchez, capping off his four RBI night with a pair of extra-base hits. However, the Mets mainly took advantage of poor pitching from Worcester. The WooSox were forced to use three pitchers in the disastrous inning, walking five Syracuse batters and also hitting a pair. Remarkably, it's the second different half-inning this season in which the Mets have scored double-digit runs. They scored 14 runs in the top of the seventh in a win at Lehigh Valley on May 7th.
From there, the bullpen cruised to the finish line. Grant Hartwig, Ty Adcock, Kyle Crick and Trey McLoughlin tossed the final four innings in clean fashion, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts. They did walk five combined WooSox batters, but also left six combined runners on base to ensure it would be a shutout win on Friday night for the Mets.
Images from this story
|
Syracuse Mets third baseman Yolmer Sánchez
(Kylie Richelle)
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Strong Start for the Hens Ends with 4-2 Loss to Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Topsy-Turvy Ballgame Sees 'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Hand Red Wings Sixth-Straight Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Edges Past Durham in 10, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Kasevich Powers Bisons to Third Straight Win, 3-1 Over Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Basallo Knocks Game-Winner In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Severino Sets Single-Season Franchise RBI Record, But Saints Fall 11-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Massive Ten-Run Seventh Inning Spurs Syracuse to 11-0 Win on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Shutout by Mets on Friday Night, 11-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 17-22 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Jeff Paxson Repeats as International League Trainer of the Year - Nashville Sounds
- Trick Or Treat? Bisons Host 'Too Early for Halloween?' Game on September 21 - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Win Homer Fest in Walk-Off Fashion - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Syracuse Mets Stories
- Massive Ten-Run Seventh Inning Spurs Syracuse to 11-0 Win on Friday Night
- Syracuse Continues to Struggle in 8-1 Loss on Thursday Night at Worcester
- Syracuse Mets Homestand Highlights: Tuesday, September 17th to Sunday, September 22nd
- Syracuse Shut Down by Worcester in 7-0 Loss on Wednesday Night
- Syracuse Drops First Two Games to Start Final Road Trip of Season in Worcester