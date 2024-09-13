Massive Ten-Run Seventh Inning Spurs Syracuse to 11-0 Win on Friday Night

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release









Syracuse Mets third baseman Yolmer Sánchez

(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle) Syracuse Mets third baseman Yolmer Sánchez(Syracuse Mets, Credit: Kylie Richelle)

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets may have gotten rid of their demons on Friday night. A ten-run scoring bonanza in the top of the seventh powered Syracuse to an 11-0 win over the Worcester Red Sox (Triple-A affiliate, Boston Red Sox) on a sunny Friday night at Polar Park. The Mets snapped their three-game losing streak to start the final road trip of the year in the process, having lost those first three games this week by a combined score of 23-5.

Early on, it was a good, old-fashioned pitcher's duel. Syracuse (73-68, 27-40) scored on literally the first pitch of the game when Yolmer Sánchez slugged a home run, but that would be all that they would get against Worcester's (75-67, 40-27) starting pitcher. Brad Keller went six innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits in those six sterling innings with one walk and five strikeouts. On the other side, Dom Hamel kept the WooSox hitters at bay, tossing five shutout innings to start the game with four hits, two walks and five strikeouts. Hamel found a way to navigate occasionally choppy waters, stranding four runners on base in his five innings of work.

It remained a 1-0 game into the top of the seventh, and that's when the game went off the rails. Syracuse detonated the contest with 10 runs in the seventh, sending 16 men to the plate in the frame that suddenly made it a 11-0 blowout. The Mets' scoring output in the inning featured a three-run double from Sánchez, capping off his four RBI night with a pair of extra-base hits. However, the Mets mainly took advantage of poor pitching from Worcester. The WooSox were forced to use three pitchers in the disastrous inning, walking five Syracuse batters and also hitting a pair. Remarkably, it's the second different half-inning this season in which the Mets have scored double-digit runs. They scored 14 runs in the top of the seventh in a win at Lehigh Valley on May 7th.

From there, the bullpen cruised to the finish line. Grant Hartwig, Ty Adcock, Kyle Crick and Trey McLoughlin tossed the final four innings in clean fashion, allowing just one hit with eight strikeouts. They did walk five combined WooSox batters, but also left six combined runners on base to ensure it would be a shutout win on Friday night for the Mets.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.