Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp on Friday, 8-5

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- Outfielder Mark Payton launched a three-run home run, but the Charlotte Knights dropped Friday's game to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp by a score of 8-5 from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte, NC. With the loss, the Jumbo Shrimp now lead the series, 3-2.

Jacksonville used a big eight-run fourth inning to pull away from the Knights early in the game. The inning was highlighted by two home runs. The first of the home runs was hit by Deyvison De Los Santos off Charlotte starter Cory Abbott (5-4, 4.96), who was charged with the loss. Abbott was replaced by LHP Sammy Peralta, who then allowed a three-run home run to Troy Johnston. In all, Abbott was charged with six runs on six hits over 3.2 innings pitched.

The Knights charged back with a five-run seventh inning, which was highlighted by the three-run blast from Payton. Overall, Payton went 3-for-5 with the home run and three RBI on the night. He also extended his hitting streak to 12 consecutive games and raised his season batting average to a team-high .302.

Charlotte left fielder Danny Mendick chipped in with a single and two RBI on the night, while designated hitter Carlos Pérez added two hits.

The Knights will continue the series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins) on Saturday with a day/night doubleheader from Truist Field. Mike Pacheco will have the call for game one beginning at 12:30 p.m. online at www.CharlotteKnights.com. First pitch of game one is set for 12:35 p.m., while first pitch of game two (separate admission) is set for 5:35 p.m. Dick Cooke will join Pacheco for the game two television broadcast starting at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.