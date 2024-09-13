Eight-Run Fourth Pushes Jacksonville to Win

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp rode an eight-run fourth to an 8-5 win over the Charlotte Knights Friday night at Truist Field.

After three scoreless frames Jacksonville (68-73, 33-33) opened the scoring in the top of the fourth. With one out Deyvison De Los Santos (11) blasted a solo homer off Charlotte (65-74, 33-33) starter Cory Abbott (L, 5-4). Jacob Berry followed with a double while Will Banfield and Bennett Hostetler worked consecutive walks to load the bases. Two batters later, Harrison Spohn ripped an RBI double increasing the lead to 2-0. Jakob Marsee also singled home a run pushing the lead to 3-0. Agustín Ramírez doubled home a pair giving the Jumbo Shrimp a five-run cushion. Troy Johnston (11) clobbered a three-run shot to blow the game open, 8-0.

The Knights struggled to break through tough Jacksonville pitching as Ryan Weathers (W, 1-0) spun five scoreless innings with eight strikeouts. Charlotte broke through in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Pérez led off with a base hit and went to third on a double from Oscar Colás. Danny Mendick followed with a two-run single cutting the deficit to 8-2. Two batters later, Michael Chavis singled and Mark Payton (10) blasted a three-run home run to make it a three-run ballgame.

Raffi Vizcaíno and Anthony Maldonado (S, 4) shut the door, combining for 2.1 scoreless frames sealing the win.

Jacksonville wraps up their series with Charlotte in Saturday's day/night doubleheader. Game one will kick off at 12:35 p.m. and game two will begin at 5:35 p.m. Coverage for game one begins at 12:20 p.m. milb.streamguys1.com/Jacksonville. Game two's coverage will begin at 5:20 p.m. on ESPN 690 AM and espn690.com.

