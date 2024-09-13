Petty Sharp, but Bats Fall in Iowa 6-4

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Despite a solid Triple-A debut from starter Chase Petty, the Louisville Bats bullpen couldn't protect a lead in the middle innings and suffered a 6-4 loss to the Iowa Cubs in the fourth game of their six-game series on Friday night at Principal Park.

Facing Iowa starter Trey Supak, the Bats wasted little time in opening the scoring for the third time in four games. On just Supak's third pitch, Jacob Hurtubise lined a leadoff double into the right field corner. Levi Jordan followed with a walk, putting two on with nobody out. Supak was able to get the first two outs. Former Cub P.J. Higgins wouldn't let his former team escape unscathed, lining a double to the gap in right-center to score both Hurtubise and Jordan to give Louisville an early 2-0 lead.

Making his Triple-A debut, Petty made quick work of the Cubs in the first before a Darius Hill RBI single to the home team on the board in the second, cutting the Bats' lead to 2-1.

Louisville would get the run back and more in the third. Again, Hurtubise began the frame with a double. A ground out from Jordan moved Hurtubise to third. Edwin Rios cashed in with an RBI single to right. Two hitters later, Higgins connected on his second double of the game, allowing Rios to come all the way around and make it a 4-1 Bats lead.

Petty continued with a scoreless third, working around a pair of walks. He set the Cubs down in order in the fourth before a two-out RBI double from Kevin Alcantara made it 4-2 in the fifth. With the tying run at the plate, Petty struck out Matt Shaw to end a good debut start. Over five innings, Petty allowed two runs on five this with two walks and three strikeouts to leave in line for the win.

First out of the Bats bullpen was Justus Sheffield (L, 0-7). He couldn't get an out, leaving with the bases loaded after a double and a pair of walks. Brooks Crawford was called on and immediately walked Chase Strumpf to bring in a run. Following a strikeout, Ed Howard turned a 4-3 Bats advantage into a 6-4 Cubs lead with a three-run double to the base of the left field wall.

Playing with the lead for the first time, the Cubs got strong relief pitching. Lucas Luetge pitched a one, two, three inning in the seventh. Frankie Scalzo Jr. did the same in the eighth. Closer Daniel Palencia (S, 5) quickly got the first out of the ninth. Tucker Barnhart doubled off the wall in right to bring the tying run to the plate for the Bats. Palencia responded by striking out the next two hitters he faced to finish the win and earn the save.

Higgins doubled twice in the loss for Louisville, extending his team-lead to 31 doubles for the season while driving in three of the four runs. Hurtubise also doubled twice, going 3-for-5 with two runs scored. Crawford finished the night on the mound for the Bats, giving up one run on three hits with one walk and two strikeouts over three innings.

The Bats (63-78, 25-42 second half) and Cubs (64-78, 31-36 second half) continue their series on Saturday night. First pitch at Principal Park is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. Nick Curran will be on the call for 1450/96.1 WXVW.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.