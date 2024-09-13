Kasevich Powers Bisons to Third Straight Win, 3-1 Over Gwinnett

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, GA - Josh Kasevich racked up three hits, including an RBI single to help lead the Buffalo Bisons to a 3-1 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers at Coolray Field on Friday night. The win was the third in a row for Buffalo after losing the opening game of the series on Tuesday.

Kasevich recorded his fifth three-hit night since joining the Bisons last month to help lead the offense to 13 hits in the victory. James Kaprielian also worked his longest start of the season for Buffalo, pitching five and 1/3 innings without allowing a run.

Kaprielian allowed just two hits to the Stripers in his start and was followed by Mason Fluharty. Andrew Bash and Dillon Tate combined to work the final two and 1/3 innings to secure the win.

Alan Roden had a one out base hit against Bryce Elder in the top of the sixth inning to help produce the first run of the game. Orelvis Martinez had a base hit to move Roden into scoring position and Kasevich sliced a base hit to the opposite field for a 1-0 Bisons lead. The single was the third of the game for the Bisons' shortstop.

The Bisons added two more runs in the top of the seventh inning, chasing Elder from the game. Damiano Palmegiani led off the top of the inning with a single to right center field and scored on a Steward Berroa double to right. The extra-base hit was Berroa's second hit of the game and produced his 47th RBI of the season. The run extended Buffalo's lead to 2-0.

Bo Bichette had his lone hit of the game against Jackson Stephens with one out in the seventh inning. Bichette went 1-4 in the game, going to the opposite field to score Berroa. The Blue Jays' shortstop down on a Major League injury rehab assignment recorded his first RBI in three games with the Bisons to open up a 3-0 advantage.

Gwinnett's lone run of the game would come with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning. J.P. Martinez was credited with a sacrifice fly that scored Andrew Velazquez to trim the deficit to 3-1. However, the fly ball out was the second of the inning and Tate was able to record a game-ending strikeout of Luke Williams for his second straight save on the week for Buffalo.

Kaprielian won his second straight decision for the Bisons, and his third victory with the team overall in 2024. Fluharty moves into the top 10 among single season games pitched in Buffalo's Modern Era with his 54th appearance.

The Bisons and Gwinnett will meet for game five of their six-game series on Saturday night at Coolray Field. Trenton Wallace is scheduled to start for Buffalo in a game that is slated to start at 6:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.