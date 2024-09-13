Howard's Clutch Double Propels I-Cubs in Third Straight Win
September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (64-78) defeated the Louisville Bats (64-77), 6-4, Friday night at Principal Park, as Ed Howard's sixth-inning three-run double was the difference in the I-Cubs' third straight victory.
Louisville got on the board first with two in the first from a two-run double by P.J. Higgins, and Iowa answered with one in their half of the second, courtesy of a Darius Hill single to left.
Higgins added a second RBI double in the third, and Edwin Rios tallied an RBI single, too, making it 4-1, visitors.
However, the hosts would end the night with five unanswered runs. First, Kevin Alcantara's double plated Howard in the fifth, and then, in the seventh, after one run had already scored on a bases loaded walk, Howard smoked a double down the left field line that cleared the bases and gave the Cubs the winning margin of 6-4.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Friday marked Ed Howard's first multi-hit game, extra-base hit, and first three RBI as an I-Cub
- Major-League rehabber Julian Merryweather tossed a scoreless inning in relief
- With the win Friday, the I-Cubs have won three straight games for the first time since August 25-28.
Iowa will play against Louisville on Saturday for the fifth of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 6:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. It is the last home series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.