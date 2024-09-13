Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 17-22

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2024 season presented by FIS continues on September 17 with a six-game series against the Gwinnett Stripers, Triple-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, with the season finale on Sunday, September 22, at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Citizenship Day: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we're proud to host a swearing in ceremony for a group of new United States citizens, as we celebrate Citizenship Day.

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustaceans (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in section 119 and the Wheelhouse Lounge and the Haskell Suite Level. ****Be sure to bring a water bowl for your four-legged friend.****

Childhood Cancer Awareness Night presented by Sight & Sound Productions: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Sight & Sound Productions as we partner up with the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund for Childhood Cancer Awareness Night. We're proud to host a special night for families tackling childhood cancer.

Thursday, September 19, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz. drafts) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout the ballpark.

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Swisher : Join the Jumbo Shrimp and Swisher for Military Appreciation Night. The Jumbo Shrimp are providing free tickets (subject to availability) to all active, retired, veterans and former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game. Plus the first 2,000 people through the gates will receive a free military themed hat, courtesy of Swisher.

Friday, September 20, 2024 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red each Friday to support the military, and fans who wear red save $1 on their ticket at the box office or can donate the $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Roberto Clemente Community Night/Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Florida Blue and the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we celebrate Roberto Clemente's 90 th birthday and the beginning of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Florida Blue: Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks.

Saturday, September 21, 2024 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Plush Scampi giveaway presented by VyStar: The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with a Plush Scampi. (One per person, not per ticket)!!

Fan Appreciation Night presented by VyStar and FIS : The Jumbo Shrimp want to say a sincere, thank you, to all the fans that came through the gates this season. We'll be giving away great prizes all night long to say thank you to the best fans in baseball.

Fan Appreciation Night Fireworks presented by VyStar and FIS: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday night fireworks!

Sunday, September 22, 2024 at 2:05 p.m. (Gates open at 1 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Join the Jumbo Shrimp as they host a 20-minute, pregame catch on the field. Head out to the centerfield gate for catch on the field until 20 minutes after the gates have opened. Kids can also feel like the pros after each Sunday game by rounding the bases once the field is clear. Plus, each Sunday will feature complementary, PREGAME, face painting and balloon animals!

CSX First Responders Day presented by CSX : Join the Jumbo Shrimp as we say thank you to all the first responders in the Jacksonville area. CSX is proud to provide free tickets (subject to availability) to all active and retired first responders and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game.

Tickets are available at www.jaxshrimp.com, by calling (904) 358-2846 or by visiting the Miller Electric Box Office. The Jumbo Shrimp's in-season box office hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, as well as 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. On Monday through Saturday game days, the box office is open at 9 a.m. through the end of the game. On Sunday game days, the box office will be open from 11 a.m. through the end of the game.

