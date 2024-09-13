I-Cubs Win Homer Fest in Walk-Off Fashion

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (63-78) defeated the Louisville Bats (63-77), 5-4, in 11 innings Thursday night at Principal Park, as Chase Strumpf's double was the walk-off winner for the home team.

Louisville scored first in the first from a solo home run by Levi Jordan, but Iowa answered with one in the third and one in the fourth behind solo homers from Reivaj Garcia and Matt Mervis, respectively.

In the fifth, Erik Gonzalez hit a two-run homer for the visitors, the fourth home run of the game, making it 3-2, Louisville.

Matt Shaw countered with a solo shot in the sixth, but Ivan Johnson added the sixth home run of the game in the ninth to take the lead, 4-3, heading to the bottom of the ninth.

To begin the Cubs half of the ninth, Mervis was hit by a pitch, then, with James Triantos pinch-running for Mervis, Moises Ballesteros, pinch-hitting for William Simoneit, singled up the middle and Triantos made it to third. The next batter, Darius Hill, hit a sac-fly to center to tie the game.

After a scoreless tenth, Strumpf led off the bottom of the eleventh, and with Trayce Thompson as the ghost runner on second, Strumpf doubled off the center field wall to end it.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- In his first I-Cub home game, Reivaj Garcia homered on the first pitch of his first at-bat

- Thursday marked Chase Strumpf's second walk-off hit of the season (home run on July 5)

- Jorge Lopez threw a scoreless inning of relief in his first rehab appearance

Iowa will play against Louisville on Friday for the fourth of a six-game series, with first pitch slated for 7:08 p.m. CT at Principal Park. It is the last home series of the season for the I-Cubs. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

