Topsy-Turvy Ballgame Sees 'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings to RailRiders

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Moosic, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (65-73, 31-34) escaped danger for three consecutive innings late, but could finally relented in 11 innings in a 6-5 loss to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (82-59, 39-28), on Thursday night at PNC Field.

Scott Kingery started the scoring straight away as he belted a leadoff homer, his 24th of the season, to make it 1-0 IronPigs lead.

Jahmai Jones blasted a two-run homer to vault Scranton in front in the third, his fourth of the year.

A walk and a single put two on for Jim Haley with one in the sixth for the 'Pigs. Haley roped a double into the leftfield corner, driving in both runners to push the 'Pigs ahead. Carlos De La Cruz then singled home Haley to make it 4-2.

Scranton scratched out a run in the eighth on an Oscar Gonzalez RBI single, but saw Duke Ellis inexplicably fail to score as he rounded third base on a Jorbit Vivas single and then stopped three-quarters of the way down the line, only to return to third. Dylan Covey came in out of the bullpen for the 'Pigs and coaxed a grounder with the infield in, nabbing Ellis at the plate on the next hitter. Following a walk, Covey got another grounder, this one turning into a double play as Otto Kemp made a diving stop at third base, tapped the bag and threw across for the out, escaping the jam with the 'Pigs still on top.

Three straight walks began the ninth for Scranton. A Gonzalez base hit tied the game and kept the bases loaded. With Freddy Tarnok now on the mound, pinch hitter T.J. Rumfield lined a ball to first that Darick Hall snared and then threw over to third base to double off the runner. Tarnok then struck out Vivas to force extras.

After the 'Pigs failed to score in the 10th, Scranton loaded the bases again with nobody out in the last of the 10th. Tyler McKay came in out of the bullpen for the 'Pigs and proceeded to get out of the jam, getting a popup and two strikeouts.

De La Cruz gave the 'Pigs lead in the 11th with an RBI single, but ultimately it was Scranton getting the last laugh.

In the last of the 11th, Gonzalez tied the game with a sacrifice fly before Ben Rice drew a bases loaded walk to force home the winning run, ending the game 6-5 in Scranton's favor.

Scott Effross (5-1) picked up the win for the RailRiders. He allowed an unearned run over one inning on one hit and one walk.

McKay (3-3) suffered the defeat for the 'Pigs, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk, striking out three in 1.2 innings.

The IronPigs and RailRiders continue their series on Saturday, September 14th at 4:05 p.m. Seth Johnson (2-0, 0.56) is lined up to pitch for the 'Pigs while Scranton rolls with Edgar Barclay (7-9, 6.13).

