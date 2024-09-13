Severino Sets Single-Season Franchise RBI Record, But Saints Fall 11-1

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

COLUMBUS, OH - One record down, one to go for Yunior Severino. His first inning RBI single gave him the franchise single-season record and he still needs one home run to tie that mark. Unfortunately, that was all the positive feelings for the St. Paul Saints in an 11-1 loss to the Columbus Clippers on Friday night at Huntington Park.

For the second straight game the Saints scored in the first inning. With one out Austin Martin blooped a single into center and that was followed by an RBI double from Yunior Severino down the third base line making it 1-0. It was the 76th RBI of the season for Severino setting a single-season franchise record, surpassing Chris Williams' 75 from 2023.

The Clippers grabbed the lead in the fourth and never looked back. With Johnathan Rodriguez at first and one out, Gabriel Arias singled to center putting runners at first and second. With two outs Bryan Lavastida tripled into the right field corner scoring a pair giving the Clippers a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth the Clippers extended their lead putting up three runs. With one out Myles Straw singled to right. Juan Brito followed with a double to left-center putting runners at second and third. A sacrifice fly from Angel Martinez made it 3-1. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Rodriguez and Arias increased the lead to 5-1.

The Clippers put the game away in the sixth with a six spot off Major League rehabber Kody Funderburk. Lavastida led off with a walk. With one out Reynel Delgado walked. After a double steal, Straw made it 7-1 with a two-run single to center. Brito drove home Straw with a double to right-center increasing the lead to 8-1. Martinez followed with a single to right putting runners at first and third. A passed ball scored Brito making it 9-1. The final two runs scored on a two-run homer to right by Rodriguez, his 26th of the season, increasing the lead to 11-1. Funderburk went 0.2 innings allowing six runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Saints offense after the first inning managed a single and walk in the second and then didn't have another base runner until a one out walk to Martin in the sixth. They didn't collect a hit until a leadoff single by Patrick Winkel in the eighth.

The same two teams meet in game five of a six-game series on Saturday night at Huntington Park at 6:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Travis Adams (0-0, 4.09) to the mound against Clippers LHP Logan Allen (3-3, 5.88). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

