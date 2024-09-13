Indians Hurl 7.0 Shutout Innings to Defeat Rochester in Razor Shines Weekend Opener

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Led by Jake Woodford and Domingo Germán's 7.0 combined shutout innings and a six-run rally in the fifth inning, the Indianapolis Indians earned their sixth straight win and fourth against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at Victory Field, 6-3. Indy is now 16-1 in its last 17 games at the Vic.

With both teams scoreless through four innings, Indianapolis (40-26, 73-66) pounced on Thaddeus Ward (L, 8-6) in the fifth frame and capitalized on his final two of six walks issued. With Andrés Alvarez and Liover Peguero on base, Nick Yorke jump-started the offense with an RBI single to plate the first run of the game. Indy logged three consecutive run-scoring singles from Jack Suwinski, Malcom Nuñez and Joshua Palacios to tack on four more runs. Palacios came around to score the final run of the frame on an RBI single by Alvarez, the 10th and final batter of the inning.

Following 4.0 shutout frames from Woodford, Germán (W, 7-4) entered and allowed just two baserunners across 3.0 scoreless frames. Rochester (34-33, 72-68) scored two runs on an RBI single from Andrew Pinckney in the eighth and added the final run of the contest in the ninth to break up the shutout bid.

Nick Yorke and Jack Suwinski combined to record four of Indy's nine hits and each logged an RBI in the contest. Yorke reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances and was joined by Nuñez and Alvarez in recording two walks.

The Indians and Red Wings continue Razor Shines Weekend presented by Meineke in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch on Saturday night at Victory Field. Shines' No. 3 will officially be retired by the organization in a ceremony beginning at 6 PM. RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.00) will take the hill for Rochester while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

