Indians Hurl 7.0 Shutout Innings to Defeat Rochester in Razor Shines Weekend Opener
September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - Led by Jake Woodford and Domingo Germán's 7.0 combined shutout innings and a six-run rally in the fifth inning, the Indianapolis Indians earned their sixth straight win and fourth against the Rochester Red Wings on Friday night at Victory Field, 6-3. Indy is now 16-1 in its last 17 games at the Vic.
With both teams scoreless through four innings, Indianapolis (40-26, 73-66) pounced on Thaddeus Ward (L, 8-6) in the fifth frame and capitalized on his final two of six walks issued. With Andrés Alvarez and Liover Peguero on base, Nick Yorke jump-started the offense with an RBI single to plate the first run of the game. Indy logged three consecutive run-scoring singles from Jack Suwinski, Malcom Nuñez and Joshua Palacios to tack on four more runs. Palacios came around to score the final run of the frame on an RBI single by Alvarez, the 10th and final batter of the inning.
Following 4.0 shutout frames from Woodford, Germán (W, 7-4) entered and allowed just two baserunners across 3.0 scoreless frames. Rochester (34-33, 72-68) scored two runs on an RBI single from Andrew Pinckney in the eighth and added the final run of the contest in the ninth to break up the shutout bid.
Nick Yorke and Jack Suwinski combined to record four of Indy's nine hits and each logged an RBI in the contest. Yorke reached base safely in four of his five plate appearances and was joined by Nuñez and Alvarez in recording two walks.
The Indians and Red Wings continue Razor Shines Weekend presented by Meineke in a 6:35 PM ET first pitch on Saturday night at Victory Field. Shines' No. 3 will officially be retired by the organization in a ceremony beginning at 6 PM. RHP Brad Lord (2-3, 4.00) will take the hill for Rochester while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Howard's Clutch Double Propels I-Cubs in Third Straight Win - Iowa Cubs
- Eight-Run Fourth Pushes Jacksonville to Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Knights Fall to Jumbo Shrimp on Friday, 8-5 - Charlotte Knights
- Indians Hurl 7.0 Shutout Innings to Defeat Rochester in Razor Shines Weekend Opener - Indianapolis Indians
- Vihuelas Rally, Cap off Triumph with Capra's Walk-off Single - Nashville Sounds
- Offensive Woes Continue in 3-1 Loss to Buffalo - Gwinnett Stripers
- RailRiders Edge IronPigs, 6-5 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds Fight Back Late, Get Walked off at Sounds - Memphis Redbirds
- Petty Sharp, but Bats Fall in Iowa 6-4 - Louisville Bats
- Strong Start for the Hens Ends with 4-2 Loss to Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
- Topsy-Turvy Ballgame Sees 'Pigs Fall in 11 Innings to RailRiders - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Indians Hand Red Wings Sixth-Straight Loss - Rochester Red Wings
- Norfolk Edges Past Durham in 10, 3-2 - Durham Bulls
- Kasevich Powers Bisons to Third Straight Win, 3-1 Over Gwinnett - Buffalo Bisons
- Basallo Knocks Game-Winner In Extras - Norfolk Tides
- Severino Sets Single-Season Franchise RBI Record, But Saints Fall 11-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Massive Ten-Run Seventh Inning Spurs Syracuse to 11-0 Win on Friday Night - Syracuse Mets
- WooSox Shutout by Mets on Friday Night, 11-0 - Worcester Red Sox
- September 13 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- SWB Game Notes - September 13 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 17-22 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 at Indianapolis - Rochester Red Wings
- Jeff Paxson Repeats as International League Trainer of the Year - Nashville Sounds
- Trick Or Treat? Bisons Host 'Too Early for Halloween?' Game on September 21 - Buffalo Bisons
- I-Cubs Win Homer Fest in Walk-Off Fashion - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Hurl 7.0 Shutout Innings to Defeat Rochester in Razor Shines Weekend Opener
- Sulser Tosses 5.0 Shutout Frames as Indians Extend Win Streak
- Yorke and Suwinski's Back-To-Back Jacks Lift Indians over Red Wings
- Chandler Shines as Indians Win Series Opener Against Red Wings
- On Deck at the Vic: Pacers Sports & Entertainment Night, Razor Shines Weekend Highlight Last 2024 Homestand