Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 13 at Indianapolis

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings (34-32, 72-67) vs. Indianapolis Indians (39-26, 72-66)

Friday - 7:05 p.m. ET - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Live, MiLB.TV

RHP Thaddeus Ward (8-5, 5.47) vs. RHP Jake Woodford (3-5, 4.10)

COLD WINGS: The Rochester Red Wings dropped their fifth-straight game in the third game of a six-game series Wednesday night, 6-2 in Indianapolis...3B BRADY HOUSE picked up three hits in the loss, the only multi-hit performance of the night for the Red Wings offense...LF ANDREW PINCKNEY was responsible for Rochester's lone extra-base hit, his first Triple-A triple...on the mound, LHP GARVIN ALSTON turned in 2.2 hitless innings of relief to hold the Indians at bay...the Red Wings look to snap their five-game skid and pick up their first win of the series tonight, sending RHP THADDEUS WARD to the mound against Indians RHP Jake Woodford.

THE BRADY BUNCH (OF HITS): 3B BRADY HOUSE picked up his second Triple-A three-hit game last night (7/31 vs. OMA), going 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI...since he made his Triple-A debut on 7/9, House leads all Red Wings hitters with 48 total hits, 31 RBI and 73 total bases, and ranks third with six home runs...

With runners in scoring position at the Triple-A level this season, House is hitting .273 (15-for-55) with 25 RBI.

PINCK OF THE LITTER: LF ANDREW PINCKNEY laced his first Triple-A triple to highlight a 1-for-4 night at the plate with a run scored...this is his fourth three-bagger of the season across two levels, and first since 7/25 at Hartford, with Double-A Harrisburg...he is the 14th Red Wing to record a triple this season.

GARVIN EM' UP: LHP GARVIN ALSTON tossed 2.2 hitless innings in relief last night while striking out a pair and walking one...this is his longest hitless outing at the Triple-A level, and longest since game one on 5/2 against Altoona, with Double-A Harrisburg.

ROLLING STONE(S): RF STONE GARRETT laced a single in the top of the ninth last night, and finished 1-for-3 with an RBI in the contest...since the Red Wings began the second half of the season on 6/25, the Houston native leads all Red Wings with at least 100 at-bats with a .325 batting average (38-for-117), and shares the team lead with 10 doubles.

WANNA BE LIKE MIKE: RHP MICHAEL RUCKER turned in his first scoreless outing with the Red Wings last night, working 1.1 hitless innings in just 12 total pitches...this is his longest hitless appearance since game one of a doubleheader on 9/6/2023 against Omaha, with Triple-A Iowa...

Across 12 road games with Rochester and Lehigh Valley this season, Rucker is 2-1 with a 3.77 ERA (6 ER/14.1 IP) with 16 strikeouts and just two walks.

ROC'IN WITH RILEY: C RILEY ADAMS extended his on-base streak to a team-leading 11 games last night with a single in the fourth, and finished 1-for-3 with a walk...since the streak began in game one of a doubleheader on 8/30 at Scranton/WB, Adams is hitting .325 (13-for-40) with a .400 on-base percentage and a 1.000 OPS.

