Indians Hand Red Wings Sixth-Straight Loss

September 13, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







For a season-long sixth consecutive game, the Rochester Red Wings found themselves on the losing end, this time by a score of 6-3 in Indianapolis Friday night. 1B Joey Meneses and DH Stone Garrett combined for four of the Red Wings' eight hits in the contest, and both hitters roped a double out of the fourth and fifth spots in the lineup. RHP Daison Acosta made his Triple-A debut on the mound and turned in 2.0 scoreless frames to keep Rochester within striking distance.

Indianapolis finally got things started in the bottom of the fifth with two walks from 3B Andrés Alvarez and 2B Liover Peguero. With one out in the inning, SS Nick Yorke roped a base hit into center field to score Alvarez from second and make the score 1-0. The next batter, RF Jack Suwinski looped a single into left field that plated Peguero and added a second run to the lead. 1B Malcom Nuñez then smoked a sinker through the right side to make it 3-0 Indians before an errant throw scored the fourth run of the inning. After a pitching change, LF Josh Palacios lined a single into right field to bring Nuñez around to make it a 5-0 game. In his second at-bat of the inning, Alvarez recorded his second hit of the night that scored Palacios to cap off a six-run inning.

With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning, 1B Joey Meneses smoked a first-pitch sinker into right field for a base hit. DH Stone Garrett laced a single into center field in the following at-bat to put runners on first and second. After a groundout advanced both runners into scoring position, RF Andrew Pinckney cut the lead to 6-2 with a line drive to center field that scored Garrett and Meneses and put the Red Wings on the board.

The score remained 6-2 into the Wings final at-bats in the top of the ninth. 2B Erick Mejia sliced his ninth double of the season into left field and SS Jack Dunn walked to put two runners on for Rochester. LF Trey Lipscomb followed with a walk to load the bases before 3B Brady House grounded into a double play to short. The play resulted in a run scored for Mejia to cut the deficit to 6-3, but the Wings fell in their sixth straight.

RHP Thaddeus Ward started for the Red Wings on Friday night. In his 27th start, the right-hander threw 4.1 innings and surrendered four earned runs, four hits, and walked six with five strikeouts. LHP Tim Cate entered in relief in the fifth and allowed one earned run across his 1.2 innings on three hits and tacked on two strikeouts in the appearance. Daison Acosta made his Triple-A debut in the bottom of the seventh and turned in 2.0 scoreless frames on two hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Friday night's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to RHP Daison Acosta. The right-hander out of the Dominican Republic made his Triple-A debut on the mound, becoming the 32nd pitcher and 60th player overall to appear for the Red Wings this season. In his 2.0 scoreless innings, he surrendered a pair of hits while striking out three and walking two. His career-high 44 appearances this season is seventh-most among all Nationals Minor League pitchers.

Rochester looks to snap their six-game skid in game five of their series in Indianapolis Saturday night. RHP Brad Lord takes the ball for Rochester in what will be a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

