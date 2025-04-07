Tell Me How to Get to CHS Field During April 8-13 Homestand

April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - The robots are taking over for the week, so bow down to your new overlords. Bring your brothers and sisters because we'll all be better off with strength in numbers. Speaking of numbers, we know how to count: 1, 2, 3, we'll give you the 4-1-1 on everything going on this week. No matter whether you're a bear or goose, we'll make sure your spirit animal is not too stimulated, but has a ton of fun during the April 8-13 homestand.

Tuesday, April 8 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals), 6:37 p.m. - AI in Baseball

There is no way we're writing a paragraph about an AI game, so take it away ChatGPT: Imagine an AI-powered baseball game featuring the St. Paul Saints, where advanced algorithms simulate every pitch, swing, and play. In this innovative game, the Saints take on rival teams in a digital stadium, with AI-driven players responding to real-time data, adjusting strategies, and even predicting the next move of opponents. The game's unique feature is its ability to adapt to individual player styles, learning from past performances to optimize future games. Fans can immerse themselves in the action, watching as the Saints' roster, both real and virtual, seamlessly blends into the world of advanced technology. With deep integration of machine learning and player statistics, this AI game pushes the boundaries of sports simulation, offering a fresh, engaging experience for baseball lovers. Let an AI powered travel program decide your next trip on a Sun Country Tuesday

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Honoring Your Spirit Animal

Who do you feel like today? What about during the month of April? Maybe you feel like many different people throughout the year. Let's dive into it together as we find out what spirit animal you most identify with. Perhaps you live your life feeling strong and confident with protective power. Then you would identify with a bear. If you hold a lot of wisdom, are a keeper of history, and a good communicator, then you'd identify with a whale. And if you can adapt easily to life, have psychic senses, and believe you're unique then welcome to the world of a platypus. We open the gates to all your spirit animals today. Discover where your spirit animal wants to hang out the state on Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, April 10 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - National Sibling Day

Claudia Evart wanted to honor her brother and sister, who passed away at early ages. In 1995 she conceived of the idea and it only took two years for the Siblings Day Foundation to form in 1997. In that same year Carolyn Maloney, the U.S. Representative for New York's 14th congressional district, officially saluted the holiday and introduced it into the official Congressional Record of the United States. Approximately 80% of people in the U.S. have a sibling and we celebrate all of them on National Sibling Day. Brothers bring your sisters. Sisters, bring your brothers. It's time for all of us to show love for each other. You and your sibling can enjoy a great beverage on a Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, April 11 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 6:37 p.m. - Friday Night Fireworks Powered by Xcel Energy Featuring Music Meant to Give You the 4-1-1

You want the information; we've got the information. Whether it's about the telephone number for local directory assistance or the 4-11 date itself, we're dishing the 4-1-1 on the 4-1-1. Directory assistance started in 1930 in New York and San Francisco and other large cities. The date holds a big significance in the world of sports radio as the first live sporting event was broadcast on April 11, 1921, a 10-round boxing match between Johnny Dundee and Johnny Ray at Pittsburgh's Motor Square Garden. In 1970, Appollo 13 launches to the moon. And in 2012 the Avengers premiered in Los Angeles. We'll give you all our favorite 4-1-1 that will inform, make you laugh, and make you say hmmmm. Stick around after the game and enjoy Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy with music meant to inform you.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Sesame Street Day with Youth Cookie Monster Bucket Hat Giveaway (500) and Special Puppet Character Appearances

Picture this: Elmo trying to steal the spotlight at first base, Big Bird giving an impromptu pep talk to the team (probably about the importance of teamwork and snacks), and Cookie Monster casually munching on, what else, cookies. Between innings, Oscar the Grouch might even give us a glimpse of his "living conditions" in the trash can, while Grover attempts (and fails) at being a super mascot. It's a night where the line between "play ball" and "play pretend" gets hilariously blurry on our Sesame Street Night. The first 500 youth will receive a Cookie Monster Bucket Hat. Want to meet some of the Sesame Street puppets. You know who would look good in a tropical shirt, Ernie. Maybe you can see him in on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers, 2:07 p.m. - Sensory Friendly Game presented by Fraser

This is one of those special games that you won't want to miss. It's for our friends that don't want to be overstimulated, and who among us couldn't use a nice relaxing day at the ballpark. Even the Saints can tone it down from time-to-time. All the fun and entertainment will continue taking place, but in a more mellow format. This is our Sensory-Friendly game as we partner with our friends from Fraser. While we love Lee Adams, Nicholas Leeman, and Rita Boersma, today we will have fewer announcements from them. We're also going to turn down the microphone and speakers from our normal 10 to a relaxing three or four. While we fully intend to use the video board, there will be fewer motion graphics. The team plans on hitting a lot of home runs, but we won't be firing the cannon. Mudonna loves hugging kids, but today she will wait for them to approach her. The Securian Financial Club will be utilized as a sensory-safe space where Fraser will be activating with different activities. Those who want access to the Club will need to buy tickets at

https://www.gofevo.com/event/Sensoryfriendly2025. Fraser will be handing out fidget items and their support staff will be on site to provide assistance and education about sensory-processing needs. Fraser Sensory Kits will be available to be checked out from Fan Services and returned after the game. These kits contain sensory tools to modify the environment, so fans are better able to enjoy the game experience. What better way to spend the day than at the ballpark on a Cub Family Sunday as kids run the bases following the game.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Blaze Credit Union Fireworks Supershow on May 25 and Post-Game Fireworks Supershows (June 28 and September 13) are an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

Saints Box Office hours on non-game days are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. On game days, the Box Office will open at 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 9:00 a.m. on Sunday and will remain open until 15 minutes following each game. Tickets are always available at saintsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.