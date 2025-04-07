Drew Waters and Tyson Guerrero Named International League Player, Pitcher of the Week

PAPILLION, Neb. - Minor League Baseball has announced the Pitcher and Player of the Week honors for each of the respective Player Development Leagues and Omaha Storm Chasers outfielder Drew Waters was named the International League Player of the Week for his performance the week of March 31 to April 6, while left-handed pitcher Tyson Guerrero was named the International League Pitcher of the Week.

Waters led the league with a .526 batting average, .609 on-base percentage, 1.053 slugging percentage and 1.662 OPS, going 10-for-19 at the plate during Omaha's home series against the Louisville Bats. Waters led the league with his 20 total bases (2 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs), while ranking second with 10 hits and tied 3rd with 10 runs batted in. Notably, Waters hit for the cycle in the second game of the week, on Wednesday April 2. The Woodstock, Georgia native legged out an infield single in the first inning, then tripled in a run in the third inning, before speeding around the bases for an inside-the-park home run in the fourth and doubling in the eighth inning to complete the fourth cycle in modern Omaha history.

Originally drafted 41st overall by the Atlanta Braves out of Etowah High School (Ga.) in 2017, Waters was traded to the Royals in July 2022 with INF CJ Alexander and RHP Andrew Hoffmann in exchange for a Competitive Balance pick in the 2022 Major League Baseball draft, the 35th overall pick that year. Since he joined the Royals organization, Waters has appeared in 159 games with Omaha, hitting .301 over parts over four seasons, with a .922 OPS. His OPS ranks as the best among Omaha players with at least 350 plate appearances over the last four years, while his average ranks second among that group of 18 players.

The honor marks the third International League Player of the Week recognition for Waters - after previously being recognized for the weeks of September 22-26, 2024 and July 8-14, 2024.

Guerrero threw 5.0 perfect innings in his start for the Storm Chasers Friday against Louisville, retiring all 15 batters faced with 7 strikeouts on just 56 pitches. He was one of 15 International League starting pitchers to throw at least 5.0 innings and not allow a run, but one of just three to not allow a hit and the only to not allow a baserunner.

Selected by Kansas City in the 12th round in the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Washington, Guerrero is currently ranked by MLB Pipeline as the Royals' No. 24 prospect. The left-hander made his Triple-A debut in August 2024, making 5 starts with the Storm Chasers to end the 2024 regular season and was Omaha's Opening Day starter in 2025. The Chehalis, Washington native has 13 strikeouts over 9.0 innings across his first two starts this year. Among 17 Royals Minor League pitchers with at least 150.0 innings since 2023, he ranks 3rd in starts (47) and 4th in innings pitched (227.1), while 3rd in K% (26.8%), 3rd in K/9 (10.10), 3rd in opponents' average (.219), and 5th in WHIP (1.22).

These awards mark the two Storm Chasers players to win a weekly award this year, after the club claimed five weekly honors last year - including two by Waters alone. Since Omaha joined the International League in 2021, this is the 11th Player of the Week honor for an Omaha hitter and the 3rd Pitcher of the Week honor for a Storm Chasers arm.

This is the first time since joining the International League Omaha has claimed both the Player and Pitcher of the Week honors in the same week. The Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers Triple-A affiliate) were the last team to take home both weekly awards in the IL, doing so for the week of July 22-28, 2024 with catcher Dillon Dingler and pitcher Brant Hurter. The last time Omaha players have taken home both the Player and Pitcher of the Week Awards was the week of May 4, 1996 when Chris Stynes was named the American Association Player of the Week and Robert Toth was the American Association Pitcher of the Week.

