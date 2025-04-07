Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Game Comes to Principal Park

April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







Des Moines, IA - Professional football star, and Odebolt, Iowa native, Cooper DeJean has teamed up with Octane Sports to host an All-Star Charity Softball Game at Principal Park on Sunday, June 1. First pitch for the Iowa Cubs game is scheduled for 1:08 PM and gates will open at noon. DeJean will throw out a ceremonial first pitch before the Iowa Cubs game and be available to fans who purchase a limited meet and greet ticket. The softball game will start immediately following the conclusion of the Iowa Cubs game. Your ticket for the Iowa Cubs game that day gets you that same seat for the softball game.

DeJean will be the captain of one of the softball teams. His former college teammate, fellow pro football player and Ankeny native Riley Moss will captain the other team. DeJean will be joined by some of his reigning champion current teammates including AJ Brown, Reed Blankenship and Isaiah Rogers. Moss will be joined by pro teammates Bo Nix, Wil Lutz, Alex Singleton and Mike McGlinchey. Also scheduled to participate are in-state pro athletes and college stars Jay Higgins and CJ Beathard along with pro football player Avonte Maddox. More athletes and stars are invited and may be added to the rosters.

Tickets for the game are available on-line at iowacubs.com. Meet and greet tickets will be $100 each and limited to the first 200 people that purchase them. Look for the special link below or on the ticket buying page to make sure you are getting that special package. There will be a memorabilia auction in the concourse that day with great items from Octane Sports, the Iowa Cubs and the participating athletes.

All the proceeds from the special ticket package, auction and a portion of the overall ticket sales for the game will go to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital. If you are unable to attend the game, but would like to donate, please follow this link to give online any time: https://octanesports1.com/cd33cares/

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2025

Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Game Comes to Principal Park - Iowa Cubs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.