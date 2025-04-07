Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng Recalled by Pittsburgh

April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, their No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is the second former Indianapolis Indian and first member of the 2025 squad to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington.

Cheng, 23, began the 2025 season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and has appeared in just 11 career Triple-A games since making his debut at the level on Sept. 17, 2024. In those games, he owns a .259 batting average (7-for-27) with six runs, a double, RBI and five walks. He entered the season with a 65-grade fielding tool, which is the best in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline.

The Taiwan native appeared in a career-high 132 games in 2024 between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, hitting .225 (98-for-435) with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 65 walks and 17 stolen bases. Cheng's 61 walks with Altoona led the team and his 65 walks on the season marked a career best.

Cheng was originally signed by Pittsburgh as an international free agent on July 27, 2019, as an international free agent. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Nov. 14, 2023.

