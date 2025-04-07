Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng Recalled by Pittsburgh
April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today recalled infielder Tsung-Che Cheng, their No. 17 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He is the second former Indianapolis Indian and first member of the 2025 squad to make his major league debut this season, following right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington.
Cheng, 23, began the 2025 season on Indianapolis' Opening Day roster and has appeared in just 11 career Triple-A games since making his debut at the level on Sept. 17, 2024. In those games, he owns a .259 batting average (7-for-27) with six runs, a double, RBI and five walks. He entered the season with a 65-grade fielding tool, which is the best in the Pirates system according to MLB Pipeline.
The Taiwan native appeared in a career-high 132 games in 2024 between Double-A Altoona and Indianapolis, hitting .225 (98-for-435) with 20 doubles, 11 home runs, 55 RBI, 65 walks and 17 stolen bases. Cheng's 61 walks with Altoona led the team and his 65 walks on the season marked a career best.
Cheng was originally signed by Pittsburgh as an international free agent on July 27, 2019, as an international free agent. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on Nov. 14, 2023.
Indianapolis' first-time callups are presented by Franciscan Health.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 7, 2025
- Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng Recalled by Pittsburgh - Indianapolis Indians
- Polar Park to Host Worcester High Schools Baseball Tripleheader Next Monday, April 14 - Worcester Red Sox
- Tell Me How to Get to CHS Field During April 8-13 Homestand - St. Paul Saints
- Homestand Highlights: Bisons Host Bulls for Anderson's Kids Weekend, First 'Bash of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Drew Waters and Tyson Guerrero Named International League Player, Pitcher of the Week - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Homestand Highlights: Bisons' Week at Sahlen Field Includes First 'Bash of 2025 - Buffalo Bisons
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 8-13 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Cooper DeJean All-Star Charity Softball Game Comes to Principal Park - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Infielder Tsung-Che Cheng Recalled by Pittsburgh
- Indians Walk off Friday's Suspended Contest; Drop Series Finale to I-Cubs
- Indians vs. Cubs Canceled Due to Inclement Weather
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play
- Indians and I-Cubs Suspended After Nine Innings of Play