Polar Park to Host Worcester High Schools Baseball Tripleheader Next Monday, April 14

April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







WORCESTER, MA - Polar Park will host a baseball tripleheader featuring six Worcester High Schools next Monday, April 14. North High School plays Worcester Technical High School at 2:30 p.m., followed by Burncoat High School and South High Community School at 5 p.m. The final game of the day features Doherty Memorial High School and St. Paul JR/SR High School at 7:30 p.m.

Admission is free for children (14 and under) and students who present their school IDs. Adults can purchase tickets for $5 at polarpark.com, the Polar Park Ticket Office, or by calling (508) 500-8888. Each adult ticket comes with a complimentary general admission ticket to a WooSox home game in late April.

Concessions will be available for purchase.

The tripleheader, featuring five Worcester Public Schools, is part of a season-long effort to give young baseball players the opportunity to experience playing at Polar Park.

"One of the tenets of this ballpark is to have year-round uses, as well as ballgames whether the WooSox are at home or on the road," said Worcester Red Sox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We are as thrilled to have these six schools play at Polar Park as they are. The day provides an opportunity for moments that become lifetime memories for the players, their friends, and their families."

Since 2023, Polar Park has hosted the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) state baseball championships for all five divisions. The 2025 championships will take place on Friday, June 13, and Saturday, June 14.

At a joint press conference in January, the Worcester Red Sox and Worcester Bravehearts announced that Polar Park will also host the 2025 Futures League All-Star Game on July 22 at 7:30 p.m. On Friday, August 15, and Saturday, August 16, the Tri-City Chili Peppers will play "Cosmic Baseball" (glow-in-the-dark baseball) at Polar Park.

Tickets for all non-WooSox baseball events at Polar Park are available at polarpark.com.

The WooSox opened their fifth season at Polar Park on Friday, March 28. The WooSox, who yesterday wrapped up a six-game series in Jacksonville, FL, will return for a six-game homestand against the Columbus Clippers (Triple-A, Cleveland Guardians) tomorrow (April 8).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.