Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights April 8-13

April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2025 season continues at 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday, April 8 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 13 at VyStar Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 8, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Women in Sports Night, presented by First Citizens Bank: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for an empowering evening celebrating women in sports! Gain exclusive access to the dynamic panel featuring trailblazing women from the sports industry. Connect, converse and cultivate new relationships with fellow enthusiasts and professionals during the engaging networking session. Your ticket also gets you access to the game! Upon arrival, visit the check-in table on Skydeck 4 to receive your event wristband and drink ticket. Click MORE INFO to get the ticket link.

Wednesday, April 9, 2025, 12:05 p.m. (Gates open at 11 a.m.)

Charity Begins at Home: Join the Jumbo Shrimp and the local community as they raise awareness and funds throughout the night with ticket sales and promotions.

Yuengling Business Person Special, powered by Miller Electric: Move that afternoon meeting to the ballpark and come network! It's a Yuengling Business Person special! For $25 ($28 for Dugout upgrade) you can get a field reserve ticket, hot dog, chips and a Yuengling or soda!

Thursday, April 10, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday: Thursday games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (16-oz.) and $3 (24-oz. drafts) at various locations throughout VyStar Ballpark.

It's Complicated: What better way to meet people than at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp's speed dating event!? When you purchase your Coors Light next to the Coors Light Tiki Terrace, be sure to get your green, yellow or red cup, while supplies last. May the odds forever be in your favor...**MUST BE AT LEAST 21**

JWB NIGHT: Tonight's game will also be sponsored by JWB.

Friday, April 11, 2025, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Friday Night Lites: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2, 12-oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beer in the Craft Cave.

Friday Night Fireworks, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's : Be sure to stick around after the game for Friday Night Fireworks!

THE Great White Shark: The Jumbo Shrimp are going to need a bigger boat...Come celebrate 50 years of the iconic shark movie!

Red Shirt Friday: Fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the Miller Electric Box Office or donate that $1 to True Vet Solutions.

Saturday, April 12, 2025, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5 p.m.)

Hip Hop Night: Let's get dancing in the ballpark! The Jumbo Shrimp will have their own live DJ playing all music during the ball game live from the stands!

Saturday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around after the game for Saturday Night Fireworks!

Bluetooth Speaker Giveaway, presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: Blast your favorite songs on your very own bluetooth speaker brought to you by Ascension! The first 2,000 fans that enter through the Main Gate at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza will be going home with a bluetooth speaker! **One giveaway per person, not per ticket!** Giveaways only available when entering at the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza.

Sunday, April 13, 2025, 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health : Fans can enter through the Main Gate and head to the field via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza for pregame catch on the field for the first 20 minutes after gates open. There will also be complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by rounding the bases after the game.

Youth Sports Day, presented by Baptist Health: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition! To get your team in on the action, email codyb@jaxshrimp.com.

New at VyStar Ballpark in 2025 :

New Main Gate : New this year, fans can now enter the ballpark at the brand-new Main Gate on Georgia St., adjacent to Lot P North.

New Ground Level Souvenir Store : Two is better than one! The new Souvenir Store will now be accessible via the Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and have access from Georgia St by Parking Lot P! The existing store on the main concourse will still be open during game days.

360 Ballpark Returns : The new Baptist Health Centerfield Plaza and the walkway on the new Right Field building are the gateways for fans to once again make their way around the entirety of VyStar Ballpark.

Incredible New Food Options :

The Pit Smokehouse: Traditional BBQ plates smoked in-house

The Oasis: Latin, Jax-Mex flavors with tacos and quesadillas

Right Field Hall: Shareable plates and ballpark tapas with a full bar

The Wheelhouse: Made-to-order sandwiches, salads, wraps and cheesesteaks

Pinstripe Parlor: Pizza and ice cream parlor

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.