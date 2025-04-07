Homestand Highlights: Bisons' Week at Sahlen Field Includes First 'Bash of 2025

April 7, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons return to Sahlen Field this week for their first full six-game home series of the season, hosting the Durham Bulls in their only trip to Western New York this season.

This six game homestand will feature the introduction of two of the Bisons new daily promotions, Win-It Wednesday (April 9 | 6:05 p.m.) and Throwback Thursday (April 10 | 6:05 p.m.), as well as the club's first Honda fridaynightbash!® of the year (April 11 | 6:05 p.m.), featuring a Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and postgame Fireworks. Families will also want to take note that all three games, April 11-13, will be Anderson's Kids Weekend, where Kids Tickets are just $12 each at the Sahlen Field Box Office and each game will feature a Kids Eat Free Giveaway of a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher (1,000 per game).

TICKETS: Tickets are on sale at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office and fans save almost 20% on all single-game tickets purchased in advance of game day. Full promotional details are also available on Bisons.com

HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

Tuesday, April 8 vs. Durham (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-TWOsday, presented by TasteNY.

-Sahlen's Hot Dogs are just $2 each all game.

Wednesday, April 9 vs. Durham (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-Win-it Wednesday, presented by Northwest Bank.

-Prizes to be handed out throughout the game, including game-used baseballs/items, concessions, tickets, a Bisons jersey and the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch.

Thursday, April 10 vs. Durham (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-Throwback Thursday, presented by AAA Western & Central NY.

-Bisons to wear their all new 'reverse retro' uniforms during the game.

-In game scoreboard tributes to great Bisons moments

-Special mini helmets available for concession purchase.

Friday, April 11 vs. Durham (6:05 p.m. | Gates 5 p.m.)

-First Honda fridaynightbash!® of the season. Theme: Country Music Night

-Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour: $4 Craft Beers & Food Specials 5-6:30 p.m.

-Postgame Fireworks -1st show of the season!

-Anderson's Kids Weekend: Kids Tickets (14yrs and younger) just $12 at Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. First 1,000 Kids through Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher Giveaway.

Saturday, April 12 vs. Durham (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

-Anderson's Kids Weekend: Kids Tickets (14yrs and younger) just $12 at Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. First 1,000 Kids through Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher Giveaway.

Sunday, April 13 vs. Durham (1:05 p.m. | Gates 12 p.m.)

-WNY Immediate Care Funday Sunday: Pre-game Mascot Meet n' Greet & special Kids Activities. Postgame Kids Run the Bases, presented by Platter's Chocolates.

-Anderson's Kids Weekend: Kids Tickets (14yrs and younger) just $12 at Sahlen Field Box Office ONLY. First 1,000 Kids through Inspire Dental Gate at Swan St. receive a Hot Dog/Soda/Cotton Candy Voucher Giveaway.

