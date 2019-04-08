Wings Weekly: Playoffs Start Friday in Cincinnati

Kalamazoo, MI. - The K-Wings make their return to the playoffs on Friday night as they take on the Cincinnati Cyclones in the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

This Week:

Game #1 Fri., April 12 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Game #2 Sat., April 13 - Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35pm

Upcoming:

Playoff Tickets On Sale:

The home portion of the Kelly Cup Playoffs kicks off with Game #3 on Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30pm at Wings Event Center. Games three, four and five will all be played at Wings Event Center. Tickets start at $10 and are on sale through the Wings Event Center Box Office, or online at K-Wings.com.

Watch the Games:

Fans are invited to catch all K-Wings playoff games on the big screens at Old Burdick's at Wings West. Starting with games one and two this weekend the games will be televised through ECHL.tv at the restaurant location.

Quick Hits:

Central Division Picture:

When the regular season ended on Sunday, Cincinnati, Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Kalamazoo were the top four teams in the Central Division punching their tickets to the playoffs. Cincinnati, who claimed the Brabaham Cup as ECHL regular season champions, finished the season in first in the division with 110 points followed by Toledo (89 points), Fort Wayne (82 points), and Kalamazoo (77 points). Indy finished two points out of the playoffs, while Wheeling was five points back of the fourth place K-Wings. The first round matchups in the Central Division are Cincinnati and Kalamazoo, Toledo and Fort Wayne. All first round matchups are best of seven series.

Back to the Playoffs:

Kalamazoo clinched a playoff spot on Wednesday evening, marking the eighth time in ten years since joining the ECHL that the K-Wings have been to the post season, and the ninth time in Nick Bootland's 11-year tenure behind the bench.

Playoff Schedule:

With the matchups set the schedule for the first round of the Kelly Cup Playoffs was released on Sunday night. The first two games will be in Cincinnati, followed by three games in Kalamazoo, and the final two games in Cincinnati. The schedule for the K-Wings first round series with the Cyclones is as follows:

Game #1-Fri., April 17, at Cincinnati-7:35pm

Game #2-Sat., April 18, at Cincinnati-7:35pm

Game #3-Wed., April 17, vs Cincinnati-7:30pm

Game #4-Fri., April 19, vs Cincinnati-7:30pm

Game #5-Sat., April 20 vs Cincinnati-7:00pm*

Game #6-Tues., April 23 at Cincinnati-7:35pm*

Game #7-Wed., April 24 at Cincinnati-7:35pm*

*If Neccessary

Facing the 'Clones:

Kalamazoo and Cincinnati square off in the post season for the first time since both organizations were members of the IHL. During the IHL days Kalamazoo and Cincinnati met three straight years in the post season from 1993 to 1996. Cincinnati held the upper hand in the season series against the K-Wings taking nine of the 11 meetings between the teams. Kalamazoo won the first meeting of the season 4-3 in OT, before claiming the last meeting in Kalamazoo 4-2 on March 3.

Rookie Honors:

Chris Collins continued a prolific rookie season on Monday afternoon, being named the CCM ECHL Rookie of the Year. During his inaugural pro season the forward led the K-Wings with 65 points in 60 games. He ranked second among all ECHL rookies, trailing Cincinnati's Myles Powell by a single point. The Calgary, AB native led the ECHL in shorthanded points (10). Collins finished his rookie season with the 11th most points scored by a K-Wings rookie, tying former Stanley Cup champion Jamie Langenbrunner.

Kalamazoo Wings season tickets are for the 2019-2020 season are available now! More information can be gathered at www.kwings.com/seasontickets.

