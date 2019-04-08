Skinner Heads Back to Bakersfield

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that goaltender Stuart Skinner has been recalled by the Edmonton Oilers and assigned to the Condors.

Skinner, 20, was terrific this past week. He went 3-0-1 over the last four games, giving up just four goals on 134 shots. A native of Edmonton, Alberta, the former third round pick of the Oilers finished his rookie campaign with a 15-14-4-3 record, goals-against average of 3.16 and .903 save percentage.

