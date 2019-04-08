Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Florida Everblades' forward Joe Cox is the recipient of the AMI Graphics Plus Performer of the Year award after finishing the season with a plus-minus rating of +46.
Myles Powell of Cincinnati finished second with a plus-minus rating of +45, followed by Cincinnati's Arvin Atwal at +44, and Logan Roe of Florida and Jesse Schultz of Cincinnati at +39.
Cox, who was named to the All-ECHL Second Team last week, posted an even or better rating in 46 of his 55 games this season while tallying 61 points (27g-34a).
A native of Chelsea, Michigan, Cox has 115 points (49g-66a) in 130 career ECHL games with the Everblades.
ECHL Plus-Minus Rating Leaders
2018-19 Joe Cox, Florida Everblades +46
2017-18 Logan Roe, Florida Everblades +43
2016-17 Joel Chouinard, Allen Americans +47
2015-16 Joey Leach, South Carolina Stingrays +40
2014-15 Drew Daniels, Fort Wayne Komets +46
Mike Little, Florida Everblades +46
2013-14 Peter Sivak, Alaska Aces +49
2012-13 Matt Case, Idaho Steelheads +32
2011-12 Mathieu Aubin, Cincinnati Cyclones +25
2010-11 Trent Daavettila, Kalamazoo Wings +28
Brendan Connolly, Greenville Road Warriors +28
2009-10 Mark Derlago, Idaho Steelheads +34
2008-09 Travis Morin, South Carolina Stingrays +37
2007-08 Chad Starling, Cincinnati Cyclones +48
2006-07 Matt Shasby, Alaska Aces +43
2005-06 Peter Metcalf, Alaska Aces +44
2004-05 Aaron Phillips, Pensacola Ice Pilots +36
2003-04 Tim Smith, Columbia Inferno +40
2002-03 Mike Glumac, Pee Dee Pride +37
Dennis Vial, Columbia Inferno +37
2001-02 Konstantin Kalmikov, Louisiana IceGators +43
2000-01 Jay Murphy, Louisiana Ice Gators +32
1999-00 Andy MacIntyre, Florida Everblades +46
1998-99 Jan Vodrazka, Pee Dee Pride +44
1997-98 Stan Melanson, Louisiana IceGators +36
1996-97 Dominic Maltais, Hampton Roads Admirals +44
1995-96 Kim Maier, Knoxville Cherokees +48
1994-95 Jamie Steer, Dayton Bombers +43
1993-94 Sebastien Laplante, Greensboro Monarchs +42
1992-93 Victor Gervais, Hampton Roads Admirals +59
1991-92 Brad McCaughey, Toledo Storm +51
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2019
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears to Face Stingrays in South Division Semifinals Starting this Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks and Oilers Announce First Round Playoffs Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Announce First Round Playoff Dates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Schultz Earns ECHL League Scoring Title - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Schultz Wins ECHL Scoring Title - ECHL
- Dates, Opponent Released for Division Semifinals - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.