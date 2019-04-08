Oilers Announce First Round Playoff Schedule

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's St. Louis Blues, announced the full schedule Monday for the team's first round playoff series against the Kansas City Mavericks in the Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub. Tulsa's playoff roster will be revealed later today.

The Oilers, regular season champions of the Mountain Division have home ice advantage in the best-of-seven series, starting Thursday at 7:05pm at Tulsa's BOK Center. If the team advances past the first round, the Oilers would have home ice advantage again for the Mountain Division Finals, with that schedule to be announced at a later date.

#1 Tulsa Oilers vs. #4 Kansas City Mavericks

Game 1 - Thurs., April 11: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 2 - Sun., April 14: Kansas City at Tulsa (4:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 3 - Wed., April 17: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 4 - Fri., April 19: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 5 (if necessary) - Sat., April 20: Tulsa AT Kansas City (7:05pm, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena)

Game 6 (if necessary) - Tues., April 23: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Game 7 (if necessary) - Wed., April 24: Kansas City at Tulsa (7:05pm, BOK Center)

Season ticket holders can pick up their playoff tickets at the Tulsa Oilers front office, located at 9128 E. 46th St, Tulsa, OK 74145, during the week from 9am-5pm.

Single game playoff tickets can be purchased by calling the Tulsa Oilers at 918-632-7825, visiting www.tulsaoilers.com, or www.ticketmaster.com, with tickets starting at just $21.

