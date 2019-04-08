Binghamton Loans Cormier and Sissons to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon that goaltender Evan Cormier and defenseman Colby Sissons have been loaned to the team from the American Hockey League's Binghamton Devils.

Cormier, 21, appeared in six games for the Thunder this year, collecting a 1-4-1 record with a 3.87 GAA and .875 save percentage. The Bowmanville, ON native played his best hockey for Adirondack when the team was down in Florida, including stopping 26 of 27 Everblades shots on February 8 for his lone win in a Thunder uniform.

In Binghamton, the 6-foot-3 netminder saw action in 15 games after signing out of the University of Guelph in December. With the Devils, Cormier went 5-8-0 with a 2.96 GAA and .902 SV %.

Sissons, 21, appeared in nine games for Adirondack this season, collecting one point, a power-play goal in Worcester on March 3. The former Swift Current Broncos blueliner skated in 38 games for the Devils, registering 11 points (2g-9a) and 22 PIM.

Adirondack's Round 1 roster for the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, is due to the league by 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. The Thunder will open their first-round series against the Manchester Monarchs Friday evening at Cool Insuring Arena with a 7:00 p.m. for puck drop. For more information on Thunder playoffs, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com. For all the latest Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

