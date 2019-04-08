Steelheads Weekly - April 8, 2019

April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (41-25-6) open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, against the Utah Grizzlies beginning on Friday and Saturday at CenturyLink Arena.

LAST WEEK...

Friday, April 5 vs. Utah Grizzlies: 3-1 W

Shots: Grizzlies 24, Steelheads 32

PP: Grizzlies 1-for-6, Steelheads 1-for-2

The Steelheads finished the home regular season schedule with a 3-1 win from CenturyLink Arena. The Grizzlies scored their lone tally midway through the second period to edge ahead, 1-0, before forward A.J. White (PP, 18:57 2nd) leveled the scoreline before the end of the second period. The Steelheads added two more goals thanks to defenseman Jeff King (12:59 3rd) and forward Spencer Naas (EN, 19:12 3rd) to ensure the 3-1 victory. Tomas Sholl (26-11-0) halted 23 of 24 shots in the win.

Saturday, April 6 @ Utah Grizzlies: 3-2 L (OT)

Shots: Steelheads 32, Grizzlies 35

PP: Steelheads 1-for-4, Grizzlies 0-for-6

The Steelheads couldn't hold off the Grizzlies in a 3-2 overtime loss from Maverik Center. Forward Elgin Pearce (6:05 2nd) opened the scoring on a deflection to take a 1-0 lead followed by another tip by forward Kyle Schempp (PP, 15:56 2nd), doubling the lead to 2-0. However, the Grizzlies were led on their comeback bid with two goals in the third period to overtime, 2-2. The Grizzlies scored the game-winner just 66 seconds into overtime to seal the 3-2 win. Tomas Sholl (26-12-1) halted 32 of 35 shots in the overtime loss.

Sunday, April 7 @ Utah Grizzlies: 7-4 L

Shots: Steelheads 37, Grizzlies 30

PP: Steelheads 2-for-5, Grizzlies 3-for-6

The Steelheads finished the regular season with a 7-4 loss from Maverik Center. Forward Spencer Naas (SH, 3:31 1st) started the scoring and got the road side out to a 1-0 lead. Both sides traded goals in the second period with forward Kale Kessy (PP, 2:25 2nd), forward Elgin Pearce (8:24 2nd) and defenseman Charlie Dodero (PP, 9:46 2nd) all cashing in in a 4-4 game. However, the Grizzlies scored three more goals in the third period to snag the 7-4 win. Ryan Faragher (8-8-2) turned aside 23 of 30 shots in the loss.

THIS WEEK...

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, with the Mountain Division Semifinal against the Utah Grizzlies beginning on Friday and Saturday. This is the third postseason meeting between the Steelhead and Grizzlies in the ECHL era, with their last meeting coming in the 2015 Pacific Division Semifinals when the Grizzlies took the series 4-2. Their first meeting was in the 2010 Western Conference Semifinal, and the Steelheads swept the series 4-0 en route to a Kelly Cup Final appearance. The Steelheads are 75-56-17 all-time in the Kelly Cup Playoffs with a 16-13 series record.

Mountain Division Semifinals (Best-of-Seven):

#1 Tulsa Oilers vs. #4 Kansas City Mavericks

Game 1: Mavericks @ Oilers - Thursday, Apr. 11 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 2: Mavericks @ Oilers - Sunday, Apr. 14 - 3:05 p.m. MT

Game 3: Oilers @ Mavericks - Wednesday, Apr. 17 - 6:05 p.m. MT

Game 4: Oilers @ Mavericks - Friday, Apr. 19 - 6:05 p.m. MT

*Game 5: Oilers @ Mavericks - Saturday, Apr. 20 - 6:05 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Mavericks @ Oilers - Tuesday, Apr. 23 - 6:05 p.m. MT

* Game 7: Mavericks @ Oilers - Wednesday, Apr. 24 - 6:05 p.m. MT

* - if necessary

#2 Idaho Steelheads vs. #3 Utah Grizzlies

Game 1: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Friday, April 12 - 7:10 p.m. MT

Game 2: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Saturday, April 13 - 7:10 p.m. MT

Game 3: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - Wednesday, April 17 - 7:05 p.m. MT

Game 4: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - Friday, April 19 - 7:05 p.m. MT

*Game 5: Steelheads @ Grizzlies - Saturday, April 20 - 7:05 p.m. MT

*Game 6: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Monday, April 22 - 7:10 p.m. MT

*Game 7: Grizzlies @ Steelheads - Tuesday, April 23 - 7:10 p.m. MT

* - if necessary

The Steelheads closed the 2018-19 regular season with a three-game set against the Grizzlies, taking three of six points with a 1-1-1 record. The Grizzlies took the overall season series with nine wins in 15 meetings, forcing the Steelheads to a 6-8-1 record while going 4-3-0 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

Playoff Tickets: Tickets for Games 1 & 2 of the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs are on sale now! Purchase your seats by calling 208-383-0080 or going to idahosteelheads.com.

White Out: The Steelheads are bringing back the vibes of some of the most memorable playoff moments with the return of the "White Out" at CenturyLink Arena. All fans are asked to wear white when coming to a home game throughout the postseason.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are entering their 22nd-straight postseason appearance and 16th-straight year in the ECHL. The Steelheads hold the active record for consecutive playoff appearances in professional hockey and North American professional sports as well as the same record in ECHL history.

- The Steelheads finished the regular season in second place with 88 points in the Mountain Division, marking the 2nd-straight season with home-ice advantage in the opening round. The Steelheads have earned a top-two divisional finish in four of their last five seasons and 10 of 16 ECHL seasons.

- Steelheads forward Kale Kessy finished the regular season with three-straight multi-point games, boasting six points (1g, 5a) in his final three games returning to the Steelheads. He finishes the season leading the ECHL in penalty minutes (289) while earning 33 points (11g, 22a) in 35 games.

- Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl closes the book on his rookie season, earning ECHL All-Rookie Team honors and All-ECHL Second Team honors last week. He finishes the season leading the ECHL in save pct. (.928) and third in goals-against average (2.25). Both of those marks sit top-10 in Steelheads ECHL single-season records.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 26 - Steve McParland

ASSISTS: 35 - A.J. White

POINTS: 57 - Steve McParland

PP GOALS: 9 - Reid Petryk

SH GOALS: 2 - Steve McParland/Kyle Schempp

GW GOALS: 5 - Brad McClure/Reid Petryk

PIMS: 289 - Kale Kessy

PLUS/MINUS: +30 - Keegan Kanzig

SHOTS: 259 - Steve McParland

WINS: 26 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.25 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .928- - Tomas Sholl

Final Mountain Division Standings:

1. y-Tulsa 42-24-4-2, 90 pts

2. x-Steelheads 41-25-4-2, 88 pts

3. x-Utah 37-26-4-5, 83 pts

4. x-Kansas City 36-30-4-2, 78 pts

5. Wichita 29-31-9-3, 70 pts

6. Rapid City 30-33-5-4, 69 pts

7. Allen 25-41-4-2, 56 pts

(y - division title | x - playoff berth)

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, are broadcast on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as Cable One and ECHL.TV. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Cable One Ch. 72 and ECHL TV.

Tune in every Tuesday-Thursday from 6:00-7:00 p.m. to the Bud Light Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show, featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL.

The Steelheads open the 2019 U.S. Bank Kelly Cup Playoffs with Game 1 against the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Apr. 12 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena. Tickets for Games 1 & 2 are on sale now! The Mountain Division Semifinals begin Friday, Apr. 12, so act now by contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.

