Cyclones Announce First Round Playoff Schedule
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have announced the schedule for the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. Cincinnati will play the Kalamazoo Wings in a best-of-seven game series beginning this Friday, April 12, at U.S. Bank Arena.
The full first-round schedule can be found below:
Game 1: Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati- Friday, April 12 @ 7:35pm ET (Dollar Beer Night)
Game 2: Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati- Saturday, April 13 @ 7:35pm ET (Dollar Hot Dogs)
Game 3: Cincinnati AT Kalamazoo- Wednesday, April 17 @ 7:30pm ET
Game 4: Cincinnati AT Kalamazoo- Friday, April 19 @ 7:30pm ET
Game 5: Cincinnati AT Kalamazoo- Saturday, April 20 @ 7:00pm ET
Game 6: Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati- Tuesday, April 23 @ 7:35pm ET (Dollar Beer Night)
Game 7: Kalamazoo AT Cincinnati- Wednesday, April 24 @ 7:35pm ET (Dollar Beer Night)
The Cyclones and Wings met 11 times during the regular season, with Cincinnati posting a 9-1-1-0 record against Kalamazoo and outscoring the Wings, 42-22 in those contests. This will the 10 th trip to the postseason for the Cyclones since returning to action for the 2006-07 season, and the third berth in the last four seasons. The Cyclones claimed the Brabham Cup as ECHL regular season champions on April 3- their second in team history (2008).
Cincinnati clinched the ECHL's Central Division title back on March 20, marking their first division title since the 2012-13 season. They ultimately fell to the eventual Kelly Cup champion Reading Royals in the Eastern Conference Finals that season. The Cyclones have won three division championships in that time (2007-08, 2008-09, 2012-13), and have a pair of Kelly Cup championships in 2008 and 2010. Cincinnati also made a third trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2014, falling in six games to the Alaska Aces.
The 2018-19 season has come to an end and the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club are HERE! The 2018-19 ECHL Brabham Cup Champion Cincinnati Cyclones want YOU along for the ride, and playoff tickets are on sale NOW starting at $18 per seat for single game tickets and $15 per seat for groups of 20 or more! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!
