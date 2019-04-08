Growlers Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs have announced their schedule for Round 1 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub, to begin on Friday, April 12 at Mile One Centre.

The Growlers will take on the Brampton Beast in Round 1 as the Beast finished fourth in the ECHL's North Division while the Growlers secured the top seed. The Growlers and Beast will play a best of seven series in a 2-3-2 format, beginning with Games 1 and 2 at Mile One Centre on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13, with both games dropping the puck at 7:00 p.m. The series will then shift to CAA Centre in Brampton for Games 3, 4 and 5, occurring on April 17, 19 and 20, respectively.

Newfoundland would then return home for Games 6 and 7, only played if necessary, for the completion of the series. Game 6 is scheduled for Tuesday, April 23 at 7:00 p.m. while a possible Game 7 would happen at Mile One Centre on Wednesday, April 24.

The full Round 1 schedule is below -

#1 Newfound Growlers (43-21-8) vs. #4 Brampton Beast (36-29-7)

Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 16 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Brampton

Game 4 - Thursday, April 18 at 7:15 p.m. ET at Brampton

Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 4 p.m. ET at Brampton (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7 p.m. NT at Newfoundland (If Necessary)

Round one playoff tickets are now available in person at the Mile One Centre Box Office, by phone at 576-7657 or online at mileonecentre.com. Unique group rates can be obtained when you purchase 10+ tickets, for more information contact jack@nlgrowlers.com.

