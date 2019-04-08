Mavericks and Oilers Announce First Round Playoffs Schedule

INDEPENDECE, Mo. - In conjunction with the ECHL, The Kansas City Mavericks and Tulsa Oilers have announced the dates and times for their first round playoff series in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. The schedule for the first round is as follows.

Game 1 - Thursday, April 11 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 2 - Sunday, April 14 at 4:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa

Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City

Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Kansas City (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, April 24 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Tulsa (If Necessary)

This will be the first time the Mavericks and Oilers have played each other in the postseason in the 10-year history of the all-time series.

Playoff tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. For more information, please visit kcmavericks.com.

