Mavs Monday: Playoffs Primer vs. Tulsa
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
The Kansas City Mavericks closed out the 2018-19 ECHL regular season with standings points in their final five games, finishing the season with a 36-30-4-2 record in their 10th season in franchise history. The focus now shifts to the postseason, where the Mavericks will face the rival Tulsa Oilers in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. This is the first time the two teams have met in the postseason in the 10-year series in both the ECHL and Central Hockey League.
Last Week's Action
4/2: vs. Tulsa, 4-3 W
4/5: at Rapid City, 5-1 W
4/6: at Rapid City, 2-1 L (OT)
Round One Schedule
Game 1, 4/11 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Game 2, 4/14 - at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.
Game 3, 4/17 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Game 4, 4/19 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Game 5, 4/20 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.*
Game 6, 4/23 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.*
Game 7, 4/24 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.*
(*if necessary)
Notes & Quotes
First Time Back
The Mavericks have reached the postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 Brabham Cup Championship when the Mavericks finished the season as the ECHL regular season champions. This is also the first time the Mavericks have qualified for the playoffs in the John-Scott Dickson era.
Iron Men
Mavericks forward Rocco Carzo and defenseman Nate Widman are the only two Mavs to play in all 72 regular season games for Kansas City this year. Carzo was also the Mavericks leading scorer this year with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Both players tied the Mavericks franchise high for games played in a season.
First Time For Everything
The Mavericks and Oilers have played never played each other in the postseason despite playing each other 97 times in their 10-year rivalry. The Mavericks have a stranglehold on the all-time series with a 64-27-2-4 record against the Oilers. The team's 100th all-time meeting will be Game Three at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on April 17.
Taking It Back
The Mavericks are making their seventh postseason appearance in franchise history. In their 10-year history, the Mavericks have a 27-26-2 record all-time in the postseason and a 4-5 series record. They have reached the conference finals twice in their history, once against the Fort Wayne Komets in the 2012 CHL Playoffs and again in 2013 against the Allen Americans, losing in the seventh game of the series both times.
Leaders
After 72 games, Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo finished with the team lead in points with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Darian Dziurzynski is the team's leading goal scorer, finishing with 27. Defenseman Willie Raskob is the Mavericks leading assists getter with 40. Raskob is the first Mavericks defenseman in franchise history to lead the club in assists, and the first Mavs defenseman to record 40 assists in a season. Rookie Defenseman Jordan Klimek led the Mavericks in plus-minus rating with a +14 rating in 66 games. Forward David Dziurzynski led the way with penalty minutes on the season with 96. Greg Betzold piled up the shots this year, totaling 263.
The Mavericks now travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to kick off the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club this Thursday to face the Tulsa Oilers in round one. Faceoff for game one will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 8, 2019
- Mavs Monday: Playoffs Primer vs. Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Wings Weekly: Playoffs Start Friday in Cincinnati - Kalamazoo Wings
- Cyclones Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Binghamton Loans Cormier and Sissons to Adirondack - Adirondack Thunder
- Kalamazoo's Collins Receives John A. Daley Memorial Trophy as CCM/ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Steelheads Announce First Round Playoff Schedule against Grizzlies - Idaho Steelheads
- Utah Grizzlies First Round Playoff Schedule Released - Utah Grizzlies
- Collins Named CCM ECHL Rookie of the Year - Kalamazoo Wings
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Cox Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Year - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Weekly - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears to Face Stingrays in South Division Semifinals Starting this Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Oilers Announce First Round Playoff Schedule - Tulsa Oilers
- Mavericks and Oilers Announce First Round Playoffs Schedule - Kansas City Mavericks
- Stingrays Announce First Round Playoff Dates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Announce Round 1 Playoff Schedule - Newfoundland Growlers
- Schultz Earns ECHL League Scoring Title - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cincinnati's Schultz Wins ECHL Scoring Title - ECHL
- Dates, Opponent Released for Division Semifinals - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kansas City Mavericks Stories
- Mavs Monday: Playoffs Primer vs. Tulsa
- Mavericks and Oilers Announce First Round Playoffs Schedule
- Mavericks Salvage Point in Regular Season Finale, Losing 2-1 in OT to Rapid City
- Mavs Extend Winning Streak to Four in 5-1 Win at Rapid City
- Greg Betzold Named CCM ECHL Player of the Month for March