Mavs Monday: Playoffs Primer vs. Tulsa

The Kansas City Mavericks closed out the 2018-19 ECHL regular season with standings points in their final five games, finishing the season with a 36-30-4-2 record in their 10th season in franchise history. The focus now shifts to the postseason, where the Mavericks will face the rival Tulsa Oilers in the first round of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club. This is the first time the two teams have met in the postseason in the 10-year series in both the ECHL and Central Hockey League.

Last Week's Action

4/2: vs. Tulsa, 4-3 W

4/5: at Rapid City, 5-1 W

4/6: at Rapid City, 2-1 L (OT)

Round One Schedule

Game 1, 4/11 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2, 4/14 - at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

Game 3, 4/17 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4, 4/19 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Game 5, 4/20 - at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.*

Game 6, 4/23 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.*

Game 7, 4/24 - at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.*

(*if necessary)

Notes & Quotes

First Time Back

The Mavericks have reached the postseason for the first time since the 2015-16 Brabham Cup Championship when the Mavericks finished the season as the ECHL regular season champions. This is also the first time the Mavericks have qualified for the playoffs in the John-Scott Dickson era.

Iron Men

Mavericks forward Rocco Carzo and defenseman Nate Widman are the only two Mavs to play in all 72 regular season games for Kansas City this year. Carzo was also the Mavericks leading scorer this year with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Both players tied the Mavericks franchise high for games played in a season.

First Time For Everything

The Mavericks and Oilers have played never played each other in the postseason despite playing each other 97 times in their 10-year rivalry. The Mavericks have a stranglehold on the all-time series with a 64-27-2-4 record against the Oilers. The team's 100th all-time meeting will be Game Three at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena on April 17.

Taking It Back

The Mavericks are making their seventh postseason appearance in franchise history. In their 10-year history, the Mavericks have a 27-26-2 record all-time in the postseason and a 4-5 series record. They have reached the conference finals twice in their history, once against the Fort Wayne Komets in the 2012 CHL Playoffs and again in 2013 against the Allen Americans, losing in the seventh game of the series both times.

Leaders

After 72 games, Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo finished with the team lead in points with 59 points on 20 goals and 39 assists. Darian Dziurzynski is the team's leading goal scorer, finishing with 27. Defenseman Willie Raskob is the Mavericks leading assists getter with 40. Raskob is the first Mavericks defenseman in franchise history to lead the club in assists, and the first Mavs defenseman to record 40 assists in a season. Rookie Defenseman Jordan Klimek led the Mavericks in plus-minus rating with a +14 rating in 66 games. Forward David Dziurzynski led the way with penalty minutes on the season with 96. Greg Betzold piled up the shots this year, totaling 263.

The Mavericks now travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to kick off the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by Smile Direct Club this Thursday to face the Tulsa Oilers in round one. Faceoff for game one will be 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

