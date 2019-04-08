Utah Grizzlies First Round Playoff Schedule Released
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are in the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs presented by SmileDirectClub.
The Grizzlies first round opponent is the Idaho Steelheads. The playoffs are a 2-3-2 home ice best of 7 format, with the Grizzlies at Maverik Center for games 3 thru 5. Idaho has home ice for games 1-2 and if necessary games 6-7 at CenturyLink Arena in Boise.
Utah and Idaho met 15 timed during the regular season with the Grizzlies holding a regular season lead with a 9-4-2 record. Grizzlies won 2 of the 3 games last weekend against the Steelheads to complete the regular season.
The winner of the series will face the winner of the Tulsa-Kansas City first round series.
Playoff tickets at Maverik Center are available now at utahgrizzlies.com, the Maverik Center box office or any Smith's Tix locations. You can also call the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.
Idaho Steelheads (41-25-6) vs. Utah Grizzlies (37-26-9)
Game 1 - Friday, April 12 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 2 - Saturday, April 13 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho
Game 3 - Wednesday, April 17 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah
Game 4 - Friday, April 19 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah
Game 5 - Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m. MT at Utah (If Necessary)
Game 6 - Monday, April 22 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)
Game 7 - Tuesday, April 23 at 7:10 p.m. MT at Idaho (If Necessary)
