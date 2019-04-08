Thunder Announce Round 1 Kelly Cup Playoffs Roster
April 8, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, announced this afternoon their roster for Round 1 of the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, presented by SmileDirectClub.
The Thunder's playoff roster includes two goalies, eight defensemen and 13 forwards, all of whom appeared for the Thunder during the regular season. The roster is as follows:
Goaltenders (2): Evan Cormier, Alex Sakellaropoulos
Defensemen (8): Desmond Bergin, Matias Cleland, Jake Linhart, Michael Sdao, Colby Sissons, Kelly Summers, Andrew Tessier*, Blake Thompson
Forwards (11): Cullen Bradshaw, Alex Carrier*, Shane Conacher, John Edwardh, James Henry, Peter MacArthur, Jakob Reichert, Conor Riley, Dylan Walchuk, Ryan Walker*, Brian Ward
*denotes player on reserve
The Thunder also have a pair of AHL-contracted players that will be eligible for the Thunder roster in any future round of the playoffs. Those two are goaltender Cam Johnson (Binghamton Devils) and defenseman Kevin Lough (Chicago Wolves).
The Adirondack Thunder begin postseason play against the Manchester Monarchs for the fourth consecutive season. Game 1 between the two sides will be Friday evening at 7:00 p.m. at Cool Insuring Arena. Get your tickets for the game with the Stewart's Four Pack - four tickets and a $20 gift card to Stewart's Shops for just $64! Click the link or call 518-480-3355 to purchase yours today. The 2019 Adirondack Thunder playoff run is brought to you by Catseye!
